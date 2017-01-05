Pakistan trail by 267 runs against Australia on third day of Sydney Test

Sydney: Pakistan reached 271/8, still trailing Australia by 267 runs on the rain-affected third day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Thursday.

Yunis Khan (136) and Yasir Shah (5) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For Australia, off-spinner Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets while Josh Hazlewood took two wickets. Mitchell Starc and Steve O'Keefe chipped in with one wicket each.

Resuming the day at 126/2, overnight batsmen Khan and Azhar Ali (71), who had already forged a 120-run partnership, added only 26 runs on the third day as Ali was run out by Starc in the 54th over.

The fall of Ali's wicket brought in Misbah-ul-Haq (18), who failed to rise to the occasion and was sent packing in the 66th over by Lyon.

Asad Shafiq (4) also could not add much to the score and went back after five overs. He was taken by Keefe.

Just when things seemed lost, Sarfraz Ahmed, along with Khan added a crucial 42 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the innings before Ahmed was taken by pacer Starc.

Lower order batsmen Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz also failed to contribute to the score and went back early.

Brief scores: Australia 538/8 declare (Renshaw 184, Warner 113, Handscomb 110, Wahab 3-89) vs Pakistan 271/8 (Younis 136 not out), Azhar Ali 71, Nathan Lyon 3-98)