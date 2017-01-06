Chelsea vs Tottenham: Diego Costa talks about on-pitch scuffle with teammate Pedro

New Delhi: A frustrated Chelsea crumbled at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday as in-form striker Dele Alli scored a brace against the men in blue. Chelsea fans were not amused when they saw two of their players, Diego Costa and Pedro, exchange angry glances at each other on the pitch.

When asked about the confrontation, Diego Costa made it clear that he had no tiffs with Pedro personally and that the frustration had only come because of Chelsea's inability to get back into the game.

If Chelsea had won against Tottenham, it would've been their record 14th consecutive win.

Even though the players shook hands after the heated exchange, the damage seemed to have been done as Chelsea went down 2-0 to Tottenham in the second half.

Talking to interviewers, Costa said, "We have a great understanding with each other. When you have a trusted relationship and intimacy with a team-mate, it is normal for these things to happen."

"It was just a moment during the game and that's it. It was nothing.

"I told him: 'You have to get in there, why didn't you go?' He said 'I went' and I said he didn't. That's it," he said.

Costa assured of the amicable relationship between him and Pedro and capped it all off with, "Pedro is my brother and we love each other."