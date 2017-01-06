You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni
India's Test captain Virat Kohli says M.S Dhoni has always been a leader a youngster would love to be with.

Kolkata: India's Test captain Virat Kohli on Friday said departing limited overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been a leader a youngster would love to be with.

Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as India's One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) captain, bringing the curtain down on his illustrious era when the Ranchi stumper won both the ODI and T20 World Cups.

 

 

India are scheduled to play England in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from January 15.

