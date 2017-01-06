Australia vs Pakistan: Pakistan needed 410 more runs to win

Sydney: Pakistan needed 410 more runs to win after posting 55/1 in their second innings on the 4th day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Thursday.

Australia declared their second innings at 241/2 on the penultimate day. Azhar Ali (11) and Yasir Shah (3) were at the crease when umpires ended the day's play.

Chasing a mammoth target of 465, Pakistan started the proceedings on a positive note as openers Ali and Sharjeel Khan (40) forged a 50-run partnership before Khan was sent back to the pavilion by off-spinner Nathon Lyon in the 12th over.

Earlier, resuming the day at 271/8, Pakistan were bowled out for 315 in their first innings. Veteran Younis Khan scored an unbeaten 175 in 334 balls.

After bundling out the visitors, Australia scored 241/2 before declaring their second innings in the final session of the day's play.

Opener David Warner's 55 and half centuries from skipper Steve Smith (59) and Usman Khwaja (79) helped the hosts to put up a strong total.

For Pakistan, leg spinner Yasir Shah and pacer Wahab Riaz scalped one wicket each.

Brief scores: Pakistan 315 (Younis 175 not out, Azhar 71, Hazlewood 4-55) and 55/1; Australia 538/8 declared and 241/2 declared (Khawaja 79 not out, Smith 59, Warner 55)