Virat Kohli appointed Team India's new captain; to lead ODI and T20 teams too

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee on Friday announced Virat Kohli as the new captain of the Indian Cricket team.

The move has come after Mahendra Singh Dhoni had on Wednesday, stepped down as the skipper of the India’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 cricket team. Dhoni told the BCCI that he wished to be relieved of the captaincy of the side.

While offcially announcing Kohli as the new captain of the team, the Central cricket board also declared team for the upcoming ODI series against England.

According to initial information, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra has made a comeback for the upcoming ODI series.

The team for the upcoming series will be Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh, Mandeep, Rahul, Raina, Rishabh, Chahal, Nehra.

Speaking about the induction of Yuvraj Singh in the team, Chief Selector MSK Prasad said, "Yuvraj has performed well at the domestic level and we must appreciate that."

"We have selected the best possible team which can give us the best possible result," MSK Prasad said.