Everton sign striker Charlton Athletic striker Ademola Lookman

London: English Premier League (EPL) club Everton FC have announced the signing of Charlton Athletic striker Ademola Lookman for the next four seasons, for 11 million pounds ($13.6 million).

Lookman, 19, scored seven goals in 25 games this season in League One, the third division of English football, reports Efe news agency.

"I'm delighted to be an Everton player. The Club has a big history and I'm also looking forward to working with the manager, who has a great reputation for developing young players," he said in a statement on the club's website on Thursday.

"I can't wait to tackle the Premier League. It was good to experience the Championship last season and also League One for the last six months, but I feel like I'm ready now," he added.