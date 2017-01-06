Sports Minister Vijay Goel congratulates captain Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli, who was on Friday elevated as India's fulltime skipper of the national cricket team.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who until now led the Test side, was on Friday named captain of the limited overs side after Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down from the post.

In a congratulatory message posted on the social media platform, Goel said: "I congratulate Virat Kohli for being appointed as captain of the Indian cricket team (both T20 and ODI format). Best wishes to the entire team."

I congratulate @imVkohli for being appointed as captain of the Indian cricket team (both T20 & ODI format). Best wishes to the entire team✌️ pic.twitter.com/q84HpFbw9q — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 6, 2017

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee headed by Chairman MSK Prasad, which met in Mumbai on Friday to pick the teams for the upcoming three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20Is against England named Kohli as the captain.

Dhoni, 35, was also retained in both the squads as a wicketkeeper-batsman.