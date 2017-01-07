Lamar Odom planning reality show after rehab stint

Los Angeles: Retired professional basketball player Lamar Odom is planning to do a reality show following his recent stint in a rehab.

The 37-year-old basketball player spent 35 days in a rehabilitation centre in San Diego as a preventative measure as he feared the 10-year anniversary of his son Jayden's death, coupled with the finalisation of his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, could drive him back to drugs, and although he was only released on Thursday, he is already thinking about doing a reality TV show, reports tmz.com.

"Just live life, bro. I might do a reality show," Odom said.

The star is confident that his time in the facility has made him a changed man.

"Awesome. Life changing," Odom said about his experience at the rehab.

A source previously claimed Odom, who suffered a near-fatal overdose when he collapsed in a brothel in October 2015, voluntarily went to rehab to help him "start fresh for the New Year".

"He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path. It was something he chose to do. He did it for his kids and also wanted to feel 100 per cent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year."