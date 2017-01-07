Delhi Dynamos FC part ways with club president Prashant Agarwal

New Delhi: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Friday announced the departure of their president Prashant Agarwal.

Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma, in a statement, said: "We would like to thank Mr Agarwal for his hard work and contribution to the Club in the last two years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

A raft of changes is expected as part of the club's restructuring process and in the following days Dynamos will be announcing new appointments, the statement further added.