Andy Murray to face Novak Djokovic in Qatar Open final

Doha: As the entry list for Doha was confirmed, it was destined that the defending champion Novak Djokovic will go head to head with world No.1 Andy Murray for the first time in this year’s curtain raiser.

And with no surprise, the two advanced after winning their respective semi finals on Friday.

Murray cruised to a 6-3 6-4 win against Tomas Berdych, who needed treatment on an ankle injury after the first set.

Djokovic on the other hand made only one unforced error in his decider and saved 5 points to down Verdasco 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a contest that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Murray has now recorded 28 consecutive victories in ATP Tour matches and has won the tournament previously in 2008 and 2009.

Djokovic has won 10 of his 18 finals against Murray, but the current world no. 1 came out ahead the last time the two men met, at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals in November.

That famous victory inducted Murray into the No.1 spot in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

Murray and Novak Djokovic will meet at 8:30 pm today to play for the year’s 1st ATP title.