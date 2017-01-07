Real Madrid star Ronaldo returns to Zidane's starting team against Granada

Madrid: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Real Madrid list to play Granada in its first La Liga football game of the year on Saturday, while Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic will be absent because of injury.

Ronaldo returns after manager Zinedine Zidane gave him a rest from last Wednesday's Copa del Rey match against Sevilla, which Real Madrid won 3-0, reports Efe.

The team is made up of: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez, Dani Carvajal, Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Morata and Mariano.