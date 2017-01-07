Sania Mirza wins Brisbane International crown but loses No. 1 WTA rank
By
| Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 20:41
First Published |
Sania Mirza, Brisbane International womens doubles, Womens doubles, Sania MIrza womens doubles, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, WTA doubles ranking, Brisbane, Sports news, Sania Mirza latest news

The top-seeded Indo-American duo won 6-2, 6-3 against the second-seeded Russian team.

Brisbane: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza clinched her first title of the season with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands by winning the Brisbane International women's doubles title here on Saturday.
 
Sania, who has held the WTA doubles No. 1 ranking for 91 weeks beginning April 13, 2015, will, however, cede the top spot to Mattek-Sands after this win.
 
The top-seeded Indo-American duo won 6-2, 6-3 against the second-seeded Russian team of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the final here.
 
 
"I feel like I'm handing over Miss World No.1 crown," Sania said in her post-match speech, as quoted by WTA's official Twitter handle.
 
Coming into the meet as a defending champion -- the Indian won it with Swiss ace Martina Hingis last year and with Mattek-Sands in 2013 -- Sania said, "We always have good matches (against Vesnina/Makarova). It's great to come back as defending champion."
 
"Thank you to my partner and best friend. We go a long way, we play once a year, the last time we played, we won in Sydney," Sania said.
 
"I think we should play a lot more. Thanks for playing with me. I was No.1 in the world but congratulations to her for becoming No.1 now. If not me, then her, she has had an amazing year," she added.
 
Tags:
sania mirza, Brisbane International womens doubles, Womens doubles, Sania MIrza womens doubles, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, WTA doubles ranking, Brisbane
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.