PM Modi receives signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from Portugal PM

New Delhi: For any football fan, Cristiano Ronaldo is a big deal. So when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a personally-signed Ronaldo jersey from Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa, the reactions among football fans were apparent.

Antonio Costa, who is the chief guest at the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas held in Bengaluru, presented on Saturday a red Portugal football jersey with Ronaldo's name on it. Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Real Madrid and is regarded as one of the most popular athletes in the world.

In his extensive discussion with Portugal PM, PM Modi reviewed the full range of India-Portugal ties. He said the MoU on Defence cooperation signed today will help the two nations harness their respective strengths in this field for mutual benefit.

PM Modi said India and Portugal have built a solid partnership on the basis of shared historical connection and global issues.