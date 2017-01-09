Ronaldo fans pull up Michael Owen on social media for making fun of his weight

New Delhi: When legendary ex-England striker Michael Owen decided to rip out a joke directed towards his former Madrid teammate Ronaldo, people on social media didn't take too kindly to his casual jibe at his friend.

After attending the Santiago Bernabeu as a Ballon d'Or winner, Owen shared a picture on social media where he passed a remark saying that his former teammate had gained a lot of weight.

Here is Owen's exact remark: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

After the picture was uploaded, angry users (and obviously Ronaldo's fans) reacted in condemnation towards Owen.

Some even said that Owen's comment was disrespectful.

@themichaelowen he must've just looked smaller from the bench Michael — David Ashley (@BFC84Ash) January 7, 2017

@themichaelowen don't disrespect a man your not worthy of — Joga Bonito (@fighting_gooner) January 7, 2017