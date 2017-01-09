8-year-old Kashmiri boy clinches gold at national level Thai Boxing Championship

By
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 15:56
First Published |
Abbu Anmaz, Boxing, Thai Boxing Championship, Rajouri, Sports news, latest news, Jammu and Kashmir

Eight-year-old Abbu Anmaz bagged a gold at recently concluded Thai Boxing Championship

New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has clinched the gold medal in national level Thai Boxing Championship.
 
Lauding the boxing champion, the district authorities, civil administration and police felicitated him on Monday.  
 
Abbu Anmaz's father Abbas Sidaqie has also hailed the achievement of his son. 
 
 
"I want him to aim for Olympics. I hope almighty gives him the right direction and wish that he brings glory to India's name across the world," he said. 
 
Earlier, an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam had made the state proud by bagging a gold in World Kickboxing Championship in Italy.
 
Tags:
Abbu Anmaz, boxing, Thai Boxing Championship, Rajouri, Sports News, Latest News, Jammu and Kashmir
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.