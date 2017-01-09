8-year-old Kashmiri boy clinches gold at national level Thai Boxing Championship

New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has clinched the gold medal in national level Thai Boxing Championship.

Lauding the boxing champion, the district authorities, civil administration and police felicitated him on Monday.

Abbu Anmaz's father Abbas Sidaqie has also hailed the achievement of his son.

"I want him to aim for Olympics. I hope almighty gives him the right direction and wish that he brings glory to India's name across the world," he said.

Earlier, an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam had made the state proud by bagging a gold in World Kickboxing Championship in Italy.