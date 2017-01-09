Tennis: Angelique Kerber leads women's singles rankings
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:51
German Angelique Kerber continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings

Madrid: German Angelique Kerber continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings, released on Monday, with 8,875 points.
 
Kerber took the top spot on September 12, 2016, from the United States icon Serena Williams, who ruled the rankings for 186 consecutive weeks, but is now in second place, reports Efe.
 
 
Czech Karolina Pliskova jumped to the fifth place, while Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova fell to the sixth.
 
The current WTA rankings and point scored are as follows:
 
1. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 8,875 points
 
2. Serena Williams (US) 7,080
 
3. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 5,420
 
4. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,257
 
5. Karolina Pliskova (CZECH) 4,970
 
6. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,875
 
7. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,420
 
8. Madison Keys (US) 4,137
 
9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,115
 
10. Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,690.
