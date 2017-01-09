Andy Murray stays at top of men's singles tennis rankings

Madrid: Scotsman Andy Murray continued to stay at the top position in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles rankings released on Monday.

The 29-year-old led the rankings for the first time in his career on November 7, 2016 and has kept the lead since, reports Efe.

Serb Novak Djokovic lies in second place, while Canadian Milos Raonic is placed third.

Spanish star Rafael Nadal remains in ninth place.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Britain) 12,560 Points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 11,780

3. Milos Raonic (Canada) 5,290

4. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,155

5. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 5,010

6. Gael Monfils (France) 3,625

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,605

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,415

9. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 3,195

10. Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3,060