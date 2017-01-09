Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen back in training after injury
By
Monday, January 9, 2017
First Published |
FC Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen on Monday returned to group training after recovering from an injury

Barcelona: FC Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen on Monday returned to group training after recovering from an injury to his left leg which he sustained during the Christmas holidays.
 
The Dutch goalkeeper's participation was the main highlight of Monday's workouts, which followed Sunday's 1-1 La Liga draw against Villarreal, reports Efe.
 
Sunday starters exercised gently, while the rest trained with intensity in preparation for Wednesday's Copa del Rey second leg match against Athletic Bilbao, who defeated the Catalan giants 2-1 in the first leg.
