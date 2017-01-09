Sourav Ganguly receives death threat

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday admitted he has received a death threat from an unnamed source.

"I got the letter couple of days back. I have informed the police about the same," the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President said.

The iconic batsman was scheduled to go to Midnapore district in Bengal for Vidyasagar University's programme on January 19.

The letter, it was learnt, advised him to refrain from visiting the area.