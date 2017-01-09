Sourav Ganguly receives death threat
By
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 23:24
First Published |
Saurav Ganguly, cricketer, batsman, Cricket Association of Bengal, Midnapore, Vidyasagar University, death threat

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday admitted he has received a death threat from an unnamed source.

"I got the letter couple of days back. I have informed the police about the same," the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President said.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee terms CBI as Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation

The iconic batsman was scheduled to go to Midnapore district in Bengal for Vidyasagar University's programme on January 19.

The letter, it was learnt, advised him to refrain from visiting the area.

Tags:
saurav ganguly, Cricketer, batsman, Cricket Association of Bengal, Midnapore, Vidyasagar University, Death threat
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.