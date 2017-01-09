Badminton Association of India expels Honorary General Secretary Vijay Sinha

Bengaluru: The Executive Committee Meeting of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday expelled Honorary General Secretary Vijay Sinha, who is facing a judicial inquiry with regard to the charges of corruption and harassment of players.

"In the Executive Committee Meeting of BAI held here, it has been unanimously resolved that Vijay Sinha be removed from the post of Honorary General Secretary, BAI," a statement read.

"The action taken by the President, BAI, Akhilesh Das Gupta in this regard exercising his emergency powers has also been unanimously ratified."

BAI said that Anup Narang has been nominated and authorised to act as the Honorary General Secretary (Officiating) of the association.

Sinha is facing a judicial inquiry with regard to the charges of embezzlement, misappropriation, fraud, nepotism, favouritism, misconduct, harassment of players, according to a BAI release.

The Executive Committee also passed several other resolutions in the interest of badminton and betterment of its players, including that of organising an annual "Badminton Star Night" event in which prizes to the players, coaches, umpires, officials and support staff would be awarded.

The Executive Committee meeting lauded the performances of badminton players of last year and approved the prize money awarded to various players and coaches. The prize money of Rs. 15 lakh announced earlier to chief coach P. Gopichand has also been enhanced to Rs. 25 lakh.

It was also decided that 'Coach the coaches' programme and Shuttle Time programme will continue.