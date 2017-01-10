Mohammad Azharuddin to contest election for HCA president post
New Delhi: In a recent development, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has decided to contest the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections for the first time.
 
Mohammad Azharuddin, who was also a former Congress Member of Parliament, will be filing his nomination for the president post of HCA today.
 
As per reports, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) working committee’s nod, Azharuddin will be filing the nomination with HCA to enter into the cricket administration.
 
 
Earlier, while speaking to a leading daily, former Indian skipper said, "Yes I will be filing my nomination on Tuesday".
 
The decision came in after Azharuddin said he was unhappy with the way things were going on in the state association.
 
Azharuddin also said, "I would like to bring some change and I will work hard to bring more talent in Indian cricket".
 
