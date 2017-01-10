Chautala-Kalmadi appointment as life presidents annulled by IOA

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after appointing scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents have decided to cancel their appointments amid the ongoing controversy.

The appointments of Kalmadi and Chautala has been declared "null and void" in order to get the recognition of the Sports Ministry, an IOA official said to media sources.

Earlier, former IOA chiefs Abhay Singh Chautala and Suresh Kalmadi were named life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association during its annual general meeting.

The decision that had invited severe criticism prompted the Union Sports Ministry to serve a show cause notice to the IOA and threaten to sever ties with the body.

Former Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi was an accused in the Rs 90 crore Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam. Kalmadi was given a clean chit by the Parliament’s audit watchdog.

Along with him, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also chosen to be the life president of IOA.

Kalmadi was facing charges of graft over the financial irregularities during the 2010 CWG and was even jailed for 10 months.

The uproar prompted Kalmadi to decline the IOA's offer but Chautala chose to be defiant.

Chautala threatened legal action against Sports Minister Vijay Goel and asserted that he would decline the post only if told to do so by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Newly appointed International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra also resigned as the Olympic body’s associate vice-president in protest.