FIFA approves expansion to 48 teams for World Cup 2026

Zurich: International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has expanded the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup tournament.

The decision was made when FIFA's ruling council voted unanimously in favour of the change on Tuesday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The expansion means that now there will be an initial stage of 16 groups of 3 teams that will precede a knockout stage for the remaining 32 when the change is made for the 2026 tournament.

The number of tournament matches will increase from 64 to 80 and the eventual winners will play only 7 games.

Also read: FIFA chief Infantino wants to bring football governing body ‘back to football'

The change marks the first World Cup expansion since 1998.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has always been vocal about the expansion after taking over as president as he wants the World Cup to be 'more inclusive'.

FIFA Media announced the change on Twitter: