Defending champions Man United play Wigan, Liverpool host Wolves in FA Cup

London: Defending champions Manchester United will take on Wigan Athletic in a fourth-round English Football Association (FA) Cup tie in a home match.

Arsenal will face either Norwich or Southampton, depending on the outcome of a replay match, according to the draw held on Monday.

Manchester City, who beat West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium in the third round, will play the winners of the replay between Crystal Palace and Bolton.

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at their home ground if they can overcome Plymouth in their replay, while Chelsea will also enjoy home advantage against Brentford.

English Premier League champions Leicester City, whose Italian manager Claudio Ranieri won the Best Coach award on Monday, also face an away trip to Derby County.

Tottenham, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday, were drawn at home again against Wycombe Wanderers.