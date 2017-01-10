Carolina Marin speaks to NewsX

Talking to an Indian national television channel for the first time, Carolina Marin, in conversation with NewsX, spoke about her rivalry against Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. The gold medallist feels Sindhu has improved a lot since they last played in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Marin had defeated Sindhu in their second match since the Olympics final when Hyderabad took on Chennai in the Premier Badminton League. The Spaniard is also relishing the opportunity to play in India along with some brilliant Indian shuttlers and make the most of the opportunity presented to her.

Marin, who plays for Hyderabad Hunters, also spoke about the team environment and how good it is to play along with a team. The Spainiard has won two gold medals each at the World Championships and European Championships.