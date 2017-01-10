Real Betis' Cristiano Piccini apologises to fans
Cristiano Piccini apologised on Tuesday to fans for his reaction after scoring a goal against Leganes

Seville: Real Betis defender Cristiano Piccini apologised on Tuesday to fans for his reaction after scoring a goal against Leganes on Sunday in the 17th round of La Liga football championship.
 
The Italian defender appeared against Leganes as a substitute for Rafa Navarro, but fans taunted him with catcalls before entering the field, reports Efe.
 
 
However, Piccini scored a goal to contribute to his side's 2-0 victory and made a gesture to the fans, but apologised for that reaction on his Instagram account.
 
The Italian reiterated that he regrets his response after the goal and pointed out that this was not directed at anyone in particular. He added that he offers his sincere apologies to any Real Betis' fans who were offended or upset. 
 
