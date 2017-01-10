When a Dhoni fan breached security to touch ‘Captain Cool’s feet

Mumbai: The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai echoed with Dhoni chants as the ‘Captain Cool’ played his last One Day International (ODI) match for team India's skipper.

People in large numbers descended at the venue to witness MS Dhoni lead his team for the final time as they faced England in the first warm-up match.

Watch:

Dhoni scored 68 runs off 40 deliveries with 23 runs being scored in the last over itself.

The emotions were running so high among the fans that one crazy fan of Mahi breached the security by jumping the 10-feet fencing to touch his hero’s feet.

Also read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian cricket team

The fan shook hands with Dhoni before he was overpowered by the ground staff. He was later taken off the field.

On cricketer's request, the fan was not beaten up by the security guards.

Dhoni had on Wednesday stumped everyone by stepping down as India's One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) captain, bringing down the curtains on a trophy-filled era.