Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not ecstatic while talking about the imminent Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He admitted in a press conference that BBC (Benzema, Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo) was a lethal combination.

Bayern Munich, who will play home with Madrid at the Allianz Area, will go headlong into the game to secure their chances at a good advantage in the first leg of the quarter finals.

Rumours suggest that Zinedine Zidane will not be going with his usual line of attack against Bayern Munich. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo might not see themselves in the usual line-up.

“I’ve seen a lot of Madrid matches and I think I know a lot about the BBC,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“I think Madrid are on course to win the league and they do very well with BBC. Without them in the team it is not a problem and I think Zidane thinks the same. I would prefer it if BBC weren’t to play – I prefer Cristiano to be on the bench, Benzema in the stands and Bale watching at home,” he said.

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid tonight at 12:15 AM.