Forward Luan Vieira scored two first-half goals to fire Brazil’s Gremio to a 3-2 victory over Chile’s Deportes Iquique in their Copa Libertadores group match.

Luan, a member of the Brazil team that won last year’s Olympic football tournament in Rio, on Tuesday netted in the 16th and 24th minutes before Ecuador international forward Miller Bolanos also found the target for the hosts at Gremio Arena, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rafael Caroca and Misael Davila pulled two goals back for the visitors but Gremio survived to win their second match from as many matches.

The result gave the Porto Alegre outfit a three-point lead at the top of Group H while Deportes Iquique remained third with two losses.

In other matches on Tuesday, Bolivia’s Jorge Wilstermann beat Argentina’s Atletico Tucuman 2-1, Ecuador’s Barcelona de Guayaquil won 2-0 at Estudiantes la Plata of Argentina and Argentina’s Godoy Cruz won 2-1 at Libertad of Paraguay.