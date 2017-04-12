Riding on their pulsating victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday will host Sun Risers Hyderabad, for the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Current IPL table holders, Sunrisers enter the game with an impeccable record against the Mumbai Indians from their last two encounters.

RPS virtually ran over MI at both the meetings, with Warner scoring unbeaten 90 in Hyderabad, and restricting Mi for a meagre 92 in Mumbai.

Vary of the statistics; MI Captain Rohit Sharma will be hungry for redemption — what a fitting script it would turn out if in front of their home crowd at Wankhede.

Two times IPL champions — 2013 and 2015 — Mumbai Indians has been let down by inconsistency for a very long time. Despite a very promising start last year, MI faltered midway and finished fifth in last year’s IPL season; a poor record for the team with a proven track record.

Coached by Sri Lankan mighty Mahela Jayawardene, the squad has a very settled composition of players, in the cards at least.

Playing his 100th IPL game today, Captain Rohit Sharma will have to lead from the front and contribute with his has batting performance — runs in two matches so far — is a below par result for the talented right-handed batsman.

Sharma’s form at the top of the order is very crucial for the entire team’s batting performance, especially during when the openers fail to fire. He needs to gather himself and back his instincts, so much so that, someone should tell him — why he has two double hundreds in ODIs.

‘Tonight’s gonna be a good night!’ Watch our boys bust a few moves in this special music video! 🕺😜 #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/q9jr8sXaEo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 12, 2017

Mumbai’s last match win against Kolkata Knight Riders is a big boost to the team. The burst by middle order batsman Nitish Rana (50) and the late onslaught by Hardik Pandya 29* (11) might have served as just the push MI required to find the momentum for the rest of the series.

It would have also helped the opening pair of Mumbai Indians Parthiv Patel and Jos Butler to carry on the good work by the duo at the start of the innings’.

Both Parthiv and Butler have contributed an essential start — 45 against Rising Pune Supergiant, 65 against KKR —in MI’s last two games, preparing a launchpad for the middle order to cultivate the innings for a big total.

If required, skipper Rohit Sharma might play one other batsman — Lendell Simons — ahead of Pollard who still appears to be recovering from injury.

If that be the case, MI will go to their most successful opening pair of Parthiv and Lendell — 619 runs in 13 matches — asking Butler to bat down the order in the batting friendly Mumbai pitch.

The addition of their ace bowler Lasith Malinga — missed the first game serving national duty for Sri Lanka— is a major boost for the MI against the SRH openers who like to score a lot of runs early on in the power-play overs.

Rohit Sharma will have to rotate pace bowlers — Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah — ensuring he has enough left to bowl the death overs where the final assault triggers in the IPL.

Bowlers led-by; experienced Harbhajan Singh along with Krunal Pandya and Pollard will be very crucial to containing the leakage of runs during the middle of the innings.

Bing led by explosive David Warner, Sunrises Hyderabad has started their campaign in a thumping style exactly where they left season’s finale lifting the coveted IPL Champions trophy.

Playing their third match of the fixture —beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs in the opener and Gujarat Lions by nine wickets — SRH looks the most prepared side among all the eight playing teams.

SRH will once again bank on the blazing starts by their openers of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. Both of them have had one good match so far — got out to a soft dismissal —and looks in good touch as well.

SRH middle order — Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Ben Cutting — has already been tested in the season opener against RCB. To Hyderabad’s delight no one disappointed; especially with Yuvraj Singh destroying RCB bowling single-handedly.

The real gain for the Sunrisers Hyderabad is the young Afghan entrant Rashid Khan — 5 wickets in two matches — with a knack for finding important breakthroughs at the right point of the game.

Our Gabbar needs his bat set right. RT if you want to see him go bonkers with the bat tonight. #MIvSRH #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/o8C7Cn8Bnl — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 12, 2017

Eighteen-year-old Rashid has so far proved out to be the best buy of the IPL auctions 2017 for SRH; even if compared to the overseas investment by other teams. Sunrisers paid a whopping Rs 4 crore for wonder-boy Rashid.

In good news for the RPS fans and the team is the return of Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. With him fit and available for the selection, Warner will cast out his options to play Mustafizur in today’s game in place of Cutting.

Mustafizur inclusion will be a positive boost to the reliable duo of Nehra and B Kumar. Hyderabad’s bowling led by Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far bowled at the right channel to contain the opposition.

Ahead of the game, head coach Tom Moody and Captain Warner seems to be struggling with a problem of plenty in the dugout, a happy state for SRH. They will be happy to keep rolling on their good performances.

Wankhede Stadium’s batting friendly wicket is a treat for the audience and the batsmen. With toss being a crucial factor, both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to bat second and chase the target.

Mumbai Indians will open the game without Ambati Rayudu —recovering from groin strain —suffered during the match against Pune.

Hyderabad Sunrisers with a well-settled side might add Mustafizur Rahman to its pace battery to counter attacking Mumbai Indians.

For the uninitiated: Fans are advised to keep the ambulance in SOS or bring their helmets along.



