The Munich police said that there are no signs of a threat to Wednesday’s Bayern-Real Madrid Champions League quarter-finals match, however, intense security measures will be applied.

A spokesman for the Munich police told Efe that they are in contact with the authorities in Dortmund to analyse the situation, following Tuesday’s explosion near the bus of Borussia Dortmund’s first team.

The spokesman said that the number of officers in the vicinity of Bayern’s Allianz Arena stadium will be increased from 370 to 450.

The police and the prosecution said they are not ruling out any possible scenario regarding the incident, in which a police officer riding a motorbike ahead of Dortmund’s bus was wounded when three explosive devices went off as the vehicle passed.

Spanish player Marc Bartra was wounded by the blast and underwent surgery on his hand and wrist on Tuesday night.

A note was found near the blast site claiming responsibility for the attack, according to the prosecutor’s office, which declined to reveal more details as authorities investigate its veracity.

Security has been tightened around hotels hosting the players of Bayern and Real Madrid, while their buses will be subjected to inspection as part of Munich’s safety standards.

The three explosions occurred around 7.15 p.m. local time, when the players left their hotel on the bus to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Monaco — a match that was finally cancelled and postponed to Wednesday.

The three devices, thought to have been placed in a hedge, detonated as the bus passed by, damaging the vehicle and shattering some of its glass.

Fans attending the match will probably undergo regular security checks, but with more precision, so it will be advisable to arrive early to the stadium.