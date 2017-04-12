Riding on a disciplined performance by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma-led MI on Wednesday registered a comfortable four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Choosing to field first on winning the toss, Mumbai restricted SRH to 158/8 in 20 overs and then achieved the target in 18.4 overs losing six wickets along the way.

Nitish Rana played a crucial role for Mumbai with a 36-ball 45 which included three boundaries and two sixes.

He produced a 48-run partnership along with Krunal Pandya which came off 21 balls.

Pandya scored 37 runs off 20 deliveries which included three boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

Jaspreet Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh led from the front to cramp the powerful batting line-up of Hyderabad to play freely and score a big total.

SRH squandered a great opening start against the run of play. From a comfortable 105/1 after the 13th over, the visitors lost seven wickets within a span of 53 runs to completely lose the track in the slog overs.

11: 43 PM IST | Riding on a disciplined performance by Mumbai Indians, MI registers their second win of the tournament. A very convincing for the Rohit Sharma camp.

The defending champions have been beaten for the first time this season. Good job, guys! #MI #MIvSRH #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/x1Yg31O4st — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 12, 2017

18.4: Harbhajan takes the winning run. Mumbai Indians win by four wickets.

18.3: Bhajji plays a dot ball

18.2: Two runs for Harbhajan. Scores tied!

18.1: Harbhajan is the new man in the middle, Pandya on strike. Pandya gets a single off Mustafizur

11: 40 PM IST | 18 overs bowled. MI 155/6

17.6: WICKET! Rana loses his wicket in a rush to finish the match. Mumbai Indians need 4 runs in 12 balls to win the match

17.5: FOUR! Rana lofts B Kumar over mid-off for a boundary

17.4: Pandya takes a single, Rana on strike

17.3: Hardik Pandya in the middle. Starts with a dot ball

17.2: Rana takes a single towards deep mid wicket. MI needs9 runs off 16 balls

17.1: WICKET! B Kumar strikes to depart Krunal Pandya 37 (20). Unfortunately for SRH it’s too late for them.

11: 33 PM IST | 17 overs bowled. MI 149/4

16.6: Pandya takes a single to long off. Will keep the strike

16.5: FOUR! Pandya is in a rush to finish the game

16.4: Dot ball by Cutting

16.3: FOUR! Pandya slices towards deep-cover for a boundary

16.2: SIX! Cutting misses the length, K Pandya fires for a maximum over mid wicket

16.1: Cutting into the attack. Pandya defends

11: 28 PM IST | 16 overs bowled. MI 134/4

15.6: Outside edge of K Pandya’s bat, will get a single

15.5: Short and wide, Pandya misses to connect. That ball was begging to be dispatched

15.4: FOUR! Pandya flicks off the hips for a boundary towards square leg

15.3: SIX! K Pandya picks Nehra for a maximum over long on

15.2: Rana plays uppish drive to long on, will get a single

15.1: Nehra back in the attack, K Pandya takes a single to point

11: 22 PM IST | 15 overs bowled. MI 121/4. Mumbai needs 38 runs in the last 5 overs

14.6: One run off the last ball. Brilliant spell by young Rashid Khan

14.5: SIX! K Pandya launches rashid for a maximum over deep square leg

14.4: Another dot ball by Rashid.

14.3: Pandyandya misses to cut, dot ball

14.2: A couple for Krunal to mid wicket

14.1: Pandya plays a dot off Rashid

11: 17 PM IST | 14 overs bowled. MI 112/4

13.6: Rana drives for a single off the last ball

13.5: Krunal Pandya in the middle. Starts with a dot ball

13.4: WICKET! Pollard 11(11) departs, Shikhar Dhawan takes the catch. B Kumar strikes. MI 111/4

13.3: Rana takes a single to point

13.2: Leg bye to Pollard

13.1: B Kumar back into the attack, Rana plays to mid on for no run

11: 09 PM IST | 13 overs bowled. MI 108/3

12.6: Rana takes a single off the last ball

12.6: WIDE! Mustafizur drifting towards leg side

12.5: Pollard takes a single to mid off

12.4: SIX! That’s a helicopter shot from Pollard. Mustafizur hammered over leg side

12.3: Rana chips in the air, lands safely. Gets a single tomid wicket

12.2: Dot ball by Rana

12.1: Mustafizur Rahman back in the attack, Pollard takes a single to mid wicket

11: 04 PM IST | 12 overs bowled. MI 97/3

11.6: FOUR! Rana cuts for a boundary to finish the over

11.5: Pollard guides Nehra to third man for a single.

11.4: Rana cuts to square of the wicket for a single

11.3: Rana plays a dot ball

11.2: Pollard pulls for a single to square leg

11.1: Nehra back in the attack, Pollard plays a dot

11: 00 PM IST | 11 overs bowled. MI 90/3

10.6: Leg bye of the last ball

10.5: Pollard plays a dot ball

10.4: Single to Rana

10.3: Rana takes a quick couple to square leg

10.2: Dot ball by Rashid

10.1: Pollards takes a run over mid wicket. Rashid Khan continues for SRH

10: 55 PM IST | 10 overs bowled. MI 85/3

9.6: SIX! Rana picks Hooda for a maximum for a maximum over mid wicket

9.5: Rana takes a dot ball

9.4: WICKET! Deepak Hooda strikes for Mumbai Indians, removes dangerous Parthiv Patel 39 (24). Easy catch for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. K Pollard is the new man in the middle MI 79/3

9.3: Rana does same to long off

9.2: Patel takes a single to long on

9.1: Hooda continues, Rana takes a single to on side

10: 51 PM IST | 9 overs bowled. MI 76/2

8.6: Rana dabs for a single to third man

8.5: Parthiv flicks to fine leg for a single

8.4: Rana takes a single to backward point

8.3: Another dot ball. Rana should not panic with these dot deliveries at this stage of the game

8.2: Rana plays another dot ball. MI are charging at very healthy run rate. They need to build up on a partnership now

8.1: Ben Cutting brought into the attack, starts with a dot ball

10: 43 PM IST | 8 overs bowled. MI 73/2

7.6: Rana does the same. Time for strategic time out

7.5: Parthiv takes a single to deep mid wicket

7.4: Rana gets a single to square leg

7.3: FOUR! Rana sweeps Hooda for a boundary to backward square leg

7.2: Patel gets a single to deep extra cover

7.1: Off-spinner Deepak Hooda into the attack. Rana takes a single to deep mid wicket

10: 40 PM IST | 7 overs bowled. MI 64/2

6.6: Dot of the last over

6.5: Good tossed ball, Rashid gets another dot

6.4: Parthiv takes a single to deep mid wicket

6.3: Parthiv plays a dot

6.2: One run to Rana to long-off

6.Rashid continues, Rana defends

10: 35 PM IST | 6 overs bowled. MI 61/2

5.6: FOUR! That is three in a row. Tough first over for Mustafizur Rahman

5.5: FOUR! Parthiv takes a four to third man

5.4: FOUR! Good cut shot by Parthiv to square third man

5.3: Rana takes a single to third man

5.2: Dot ball

5.1: SIX! Mustafizur Rahman comes, Nitish Rana gets a maximum over thid man. Not a very controlled shot by him

10: 26 PM IST | 5 overs bowled. MI 42/2

4.6: One run off the last ball

4.5: WICKET! Rohit Sharma 4 (4) is caught plumb in front of the wicket. Rashid Khan strikes again in his first over of the match. He is making it a habit now

4.4: Parthiv takes a single.

4.3: Parthiv plays straight to point fielder, no run

4.2: Dot ball to Parthiv

4.1: Rashid Khan brought into the attack, Rohit Sharma takes a single to short mid wicket

10: 26 PM IST | 4 overs bowled. MI 39/1

3.6: Parthiv gets another FOUR off the last ball

3.5: Nehra returns with a dot ball

3.4: FOUR! Parthiv Patel flicks for a boundary to mid wicket

3.3: Lovely back-foot punch by Rohit Sharma, gets three runs to sweeper cover

3.2: MI Captain Rohit Sharma come to bat, starts with a dot

3.1: WICKET! Nehra bowls a slow delivery to charging Butler misses connecting; rattles his wickets. Butler goes after scoring 14 off 11 balls

10: 20 PM IST | 3 overs bowled. MI 28/0

2.6: Dot ball to end the over

2.5: Patel takes a single to leg side. He has a range of shots in his kitty

2.4: Good quick single for Butler to mid on region

2.3: A good comeback from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. dot ball

2.2: Inside edge to the pads of Butler. No run

2.1: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar is welcomed by Butler with a boundary to off side

10: 16 PM IST | 2 overs bowled. MI 21/0

1.6: FOUR! Patel edges towards third man boundary

1.5: Dot ball by Nehra

1.4: Patel takes two runs to mid wicket

1.3: FOUR! Parthiv Patel punches off the front foot for a boundary towards sweeper cover

1.2: Nehra to Butler, one run to point

1.1: FOUR! Inside edge give Butler a boundary

10: 11 PM IST | 1 over bowled. MI 6/0

0.6: Leg bye to end the over

0.5: FOUR! Flick of the wrist by Butler, boundary towards mid wicket

0.4: Beautiful swing ball! Another dot

0.3: Dot ball by Butler

0.2: Patel take a single. Firs, runs for MI

0.1: Parthiv Patel starts with a dot ball. Good length by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10: 05 PM IST | Mumbai Indians begin the chase. Parthiv Patel and Jos Butler to start for Mumbai Indians

09: 52 PM IST | 20 overs bowled. SRH 158/8. That is avery displined performance by Mumbai Indians. Bumrah was exceptional tonight.

19.6: Single of the Last ball of the SRH innings

19.5: Bhuvneshwar takes a two to deep mid wicket

19.4: WICKET! Rashid Khan 2(4), departs. Bumrah strikes for the second time in this over. What a terrific last over is he bowling

19.3: Well struck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, straight to fielder. Will get a single

19.2: Rashid takes a single to mid wicket

19.1: WICKET! the final over of the SRH starts with a wicket. Naman Ojha 9(9) mishits for a simple catch Pollard

09: 46 PM IST | 19 overs bowled. SRH 153/6

18.6: Single to end the over

18.5: Ojha takes a double to mid wicket

18.4: Slow full toss my Malinga, Rashid takes a single

18.3: Ojha returns the favour

18.2: Rashid Khan gets a single to fine leg

18.1: WICKET! Malinga strikes. Ball takes a leading edge of the bat, simple catch to Rana at point

09: 41 PM IST | 18 overs bowled. SRH 147/5

17.6: Good dot ball to end the over

17.5: Vijay Shankar the new man in the middle, takes a single off the slower delivery from Bumrah

17.4: WICKET! Bumrah strikes. Cutting 20(10) is bowled by a special delivery. This is a good comeback by MI bowlers. SRH 146/5

17.3: Ojha rotates the strike, misses to connect. It was a full toss

17.2: Single to Cutting towards deep mid wicket. SRH need one big over now!

17.1: Bumrah into the attack, starts with a slow wide ball. Cutting gets a FOUR to extra cover

09: 34 PM IST | 17 overs bowled. SRH 140/4

16.6: Cutting takes a single to point

16.6: WIDE!

16.5: Ojha takes a single to mid on

16.4: Good yorker by Malinga, good two runs for Ojha

16.3: Cutting takes a single, Ojha in the strike

16.2: FOUR AGAIN! Cutting hits over deep extra cover for a handsome boundary

16.1: FOUR! Malinga welcomed by a straight boundary by Cutting

09: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled. SRH 126/4

15.6: Single of the last ball.

15.5: Dot ball

15.4: New man Naman Ojha takes a single to leg side

15.4: WIDE!

15.3: WICKET! Yuvraj Singh departs. He wanted to heap Pandya over mid wicket, drags the ball to the stumps. That is a very big wicket at a crucial time of the game. SRH 123/4

15.2: FOUR! That’s the Yuvraj you don’t want to see as an opposition. Time for strategic time-out. Only 28 more deliveries left in the game

15.2: WIDE!

15.1: Hardik Pandya into the attack. No run for Yuvraj

09: 18 PM IST | 15 overs bowled. SRH 118/3

14.6: FOUR! Ben Cutting starts with a boundary

14.5: McClenaghan strikes! Shikhar Dhawan 48(43) misses the fast full toss, is bowled by McClenaghan. SRH 114/3

14.4: Yuvraj gets a single to long on.

14.3: Slow bouncer by McClenaghan, Dhawan gets a single.

14.2: Dhawan takes two runs to deep mid wicket

14.1: McClenaghan starts the his last over with a dot

09: 11 PM IST | 14 overs bowled. SRH 110/2

13.6: Dot to finish the over

13.5: Another dot by Yuvi

13.4: Yuvraj Singh defends the good tossed-up delivery from Harbhajan

13.3: Leg-Bye for Dhawan. Yuvraj Singh is the new man inside. Will face Harbhajan Singh

13.2: FOUR! Inside-out by Dhawan over extra cover. Handsome boundary

13.1: Harbhajan bowls his final over of the match. HOODA departs! SRH 105/2. Hooda wanted to go for the maximum, launches the ball high into the air, Pollard takes the catch — rather enjoys.

09: 06 PM IST | 13 overs bowled. SRH 105/1

12.6: Hooda takes a single of the last ball

12.5: Dhawan gets a single to mid on

12.4: FOUR! Dhawan gets a boundary to mid wicket

12.3: Hooda gets a single to mid wicket. Mopportunitytunity

12.3: NO ball! Dhawan gets a single, Hooda gets a FREE HIT

12.2: Hooda takes single to deep mid wicket

12.2: WIDE!

12.1: Krunal Pandya into the attack. Dhawan takes an easy single to point

09: 02 PM IST | 12 overs bowled. SRH 93/0

11.6: Single of the last ball

11.5: Full toss by McClenaghan, Dhawan takes a single to long on

11.4: Hooda takes on the full, takes a single to mid-wicket

11.3: FOUR! Hooda cuts for a boundary to off side

11.2: Hooda defends, no run

11.1: Dhawan takes a single off McClenaghan’s bowling

08: 57 PM IST | 11 overs bowled. SRH 84/1

10.6: Dhawan gets a single of the last ball. Keeps strike

10.5: Hooda takes a single to long -on

10.4: Deepak Hooda comes to bat. No run

10.3: Dhawan takes a single

10.2: WICKET! warner tries switch hit, takes outside edge of the bat and a well-collected catch by Parthiv Patel. Warner departs for a tailor made 49 of 39 balls

10.1: SIX! Warner welcomes Harbhajan with a maximum

08: 52 PM IST | 10 overs bowled. SRH 75/0

9.6: Dot ball to finish the over

9.6: WIDE!

9.5: Leg bye for Warner

9.4: SIX! Warner to third man maximum

9.3: Dhawan takes single to extra cover

9.2: Dot ball by Dhawan

9.1: FOUR! Dhawan joins the party.

08: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled. SRH 62/0

8.6: FOUR! Two consecutive boundaries for Warner

8.5: FOUR! Warner flicks to fine leg for a boundary

8.4: Very well directed slow ball by McClenaghan. Warner completely misses

8.3: Dhawan taps for a single to point

8.2: Warner takes a single to deep extra cover. Good field set up by Rohit Sharma

8.1: McClenaghan continues. Warner makes contact towards the back ward point, straight to the fielder. Dot ball

08: 41 PM IST | 8 overs bowled. SRH 52/0

7.6: Dhawan plays a dot. Time for Strategic time-out

7.5: Warner takes a single to point

7.4: Warner plays a dot.

7.3: WICKET —ALMOST! Krunal Pandya takes a blinder off brother Hardik’s ball, replay suggests a soft NOT OUT. That was a very hard call even with all the technology involved. Nevertheless, a brilliant attempt by Krunal. One run to Dhawan

7.2: Dhawan cuts straight to backward point for a dot ball

7.1: Warner takes a single to short leg.

Hardik Pandya into the attack. Slips as he is about to deliver the bowl. That was nasty fall. He is all fine now.

08: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled. SRH 49/0

6.6: FOUR! Dhawan hammers McClenaghan to deep extra cover

6.5: Dot ball, good recovery by McClenaghan

6.4: SIX! Dhawan connects very well for a maximum to deep mid wicket

6.3: Dot ball, good return by McClenaghan

6.2: FOUR! Dhawan gets a boundary to square leg

6.1: McClenaghan introduced in the attack, Dhawan takes a single to long on

08: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled. SRH 34/0

5.6: FOUR! Warner uses the pace of Bumrah for a boundary to third man

5.5: Another Single to leg side for Dhawan

5.4: Warner takes a quick single to backward point

5.3: Dot ball

5.2: Dhawan returns the favour with a single to extra-cover

5.1: Bumrah continues, Warner takes a single to square leg

08: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled. SRH 26/0

4.6: Dot to finish the over.

4.5: Dot ball to end the over

4.4: Single to Warner towards short fine leg

4.3: FOUR! Warner flicks towards fine leg for a boundary. Malinga drifting away from the line

4.2: Slow Ball from Malinga, dot ball

4.1: FOUR! Malinga changes bowling end, Warner sends him for a third man boundary

08: 17 PM IST | 4 overs bowled. SRH 17/0

3.6: Dot end the over

3.5: Warner takes a single to deep square leg

3.4: Warner wanted to go for short pull, no run

3.3: Dot ball.

3.2: Three runs for Dhawan over deep extra cover

3.1: Bumrah brought into the attack. Dhawan cracks straight to the fielder, no run

08: 12 PM IST | 3 overs bowled. SRH 13/0

2.6: Dot to finish the over.

2.5: Warner cuts hard, finds the fielder at point

2.4: Another dot ball. Appeal for stumping, replay suggest Warner is safe.

2.3: Dot ball.

2.2: FOUR! Warner plays over extra cover

2.1: FOUR! Warner plays Harbhajan towards point region for a boundary. Short and wide, was begging to be hit

08: 06 PM IST | 2 overs bowled. SRH 5/0

1.6: Leg bye of the last ball

1.5: Warner plays towards point, good shot, straight to the fielder. No run

1.4: Single to Dhawan towards short mid wicket

1.3: Malinga is bowling full and straight in the wickets. Another dot ball

1.2: Fast full toss to Dhawan, no run.

1.1: Lasith Malinga in his 100th IPL match. Warner gets a single to covers

08: 01 PM IST | 1 over bowled. SRH 2/0

0.6: Single to finish the over. Single towards extra cover fro Warner

0.5: SINGLE! First, runs on the board for Mi and Shikhar Dhawan

0.4: Another dot ball. Bhajji slower in the air, good bowling

2.3: Another dot

0.2: Dot ball

0.1: Dhawan cuts towards point, no run, Harbhajan starts with a dot.

08: 00 PM IST | WarneShikharhikahr Dhawan to start for SRH. Harbhajan starts for Mumbai Indians. GAME ON!

07: 50 PM IST | Mustafizur Rehman’s inclusion is a positive boost to the reliable duo of Nehra and B Kumar. Hyderabad’s bowling led by Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far bowled at the right channel to contain the opposition.

07: 40 PM IST | Here is the playing XI of both the teams.

Playing XI, Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel(w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

Playing XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Naman Ojha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Ben Cutting, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman

07: 35 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quite expectedly, Wankhede is known to be supporting the side batting second. A very good toss to win for Mumbai Indians.

“We will bowl first. We have been chasing well,” says Rohit Sharma who decided to go with the same side that won them the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hyderabad Sunrisers with a well-settled side has added Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman to its pace battery to counter attacking Mumbai Indians. Also, Vijay Shankar makes his IPL debut, he replaces Bipul Sharma to find a place in the playing XI.

07: 30 PM IST | Hello and welcome to the tenth game of IPL 2017 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma’s MI is hosting the table leaders in their third game of the tournament today. NOTE: The team batting second has won last 5 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium.