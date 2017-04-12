Riding on a disciplined performance by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma-led MI on Wednesday registered a comfortable four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Choosing to field first on winning the toss, Mumbai restricted SRH to 158/8 in 20 overs and then achieved the target in 18.4 overs losing six wickets along the way.
Nitish Rana played a crucial role for Mumbai with a 36-ball 45 which included three boundaries and two sixes.
He produced a 48-run partnership along with Krunal Pandya which came off 21 balls.
Pandya scored 37 runs off 20 deliveries which included three boundaries and an equal number of sixes.
Jaspreet Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh led from the front to cramp the powerful batting line-up of Hyderabad to play freely and score a big total.
SRH squandered a great opening start against the run of play. From a comfortable 105/1 after the 13th over, the visitors lost seven wickets within a span of 53 runs to completely lose the track in the slog overs.
Ball by Ball highlight of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians
11: 43 PM IST | Riding on a disciplined performance by Mumbai Indians, MI registers their second win of the tournament. A very convincing for the Rohit Sharma camp.
18.4: Harbhajan takes the winning run. Mumbai Indians win by four wickets.
18.3: Bhajji plays a dot ball
18.2: Two runs for Harbhajan. Scores tied!
18.1: Harbhajan is the new man in the middle, Pandya on strike. Pandya gets a single off Mustafizur
11: 40 PM IST | 18 overs bowled. MI 155/6
17.6: WICKET! Rana loses his wicket in a rush to finish the match. Mumbai Indians need 4 runs in 12 balls to win the match
17.5: FOUR! Rana lofts B Kumar over mid-off for a boundary
17.4: Pandya takes a single, Rana on strike
17.3: Hardik Pandya in the middle. Starts with a dot ball
17.2: Rana takes a single towards deep mid wicket. MI needs9 runs off 16 balls
17.1: WICKET! B Kumar strikes to depart Krunal Pandya 37 (20). Unfortunately for SRH it’s too late for them.
11: 33 PM IST | 17 overs bowled. MI 149/4
16.6: Pandya takes a single to long off. Will keep the strike
16.5: FOUR! Pandya is in a rush to finish the game
16.4: Dot ball by Cutting
16.3: FOUR! Pandya slices towards deep-cover for a boundary
16.2: SIX! Cutting misses the length, K Pandya fires for a maximum over mid wicket
16.1: Cutting into the attack. Pandya defends
11: 28 PM IST | 16 overs bowled. MI 134/4
15.6: Outside edge of K Pandya’s bat, will get a single
15.5: Short and wide, Pandya misses to connect. That ball was begging to be dispatched
15.4: FOUR! Pandya flicks off the hips for a boundary towards square leg
15.3: SIX! K Pandya picks Nehra for a maximum over long on
15.2: Rana plays uppish drive to long on, will get a single
15.1: Nehra back in the attack, K Pandya takes a single to point
11: 22 PM IST | 15 overs bowled. MI 121/4. Mumbai needs 38 runs in the last 5 overs
14.6: One run off the last ball. Brilliant spell by young Rashid Khan
14.5: SIX! K Pandya launches rashid for a maximum over deep square leg
14.4: Another dot ball by Rashid.
14.3: Pandyandya misses to cut, dot ball
14.2: A couple for Krunal to mid wicket
14.1: Pandya plays a dot off Rashid
11: 17 PM IST | 14 overs bowled. MI 112/4
13.6: Rana drives for a single off the last ball
13.5: Krunal Pandya in the middle. Starts with a dot ball
13.4: WICKET! Pollard 11(11) departs, Shikhar Dhawan takes the catch. B Kumar strikes. MI 111/4
13.3: Rana takes a single to point
13.2: Leg bye to Pollard
13.1: B Kumar back into the attack, Rana plays to mid on for no run
11: 09 PM IST | 13 overs bowled. MI 108/3
12.6: Rana takes a single off the last ball
12.6: WIDE! Mustafizur drifting towards leg side
12.5: Pollard takes a single to mid off
12.4: SIX! That’s a helicopter shot from Pollard. Mustafizur hammered over leg side
12.3: Rana chips in the air, lands safely. Gets a single tomid wicket
12.2: Dot ball by Rana
12.1: Mustafizur Rahman back in the attack, Pollard takes a single to mid wicket
11: 04 PM IST | 12 overs bowled. MI 97/3
11.6: FOUR! Rana cuts for a boundary to finish the over
11.5: Pollard guides Nehra to third man for a single.
11.4: Rana cuts to square of the wicket for a single
11.3: Rana plays a dot ball
11.2: Pollard pulls for a single to square leg
11.1: Nehra back in the attack, Pollard plays a dot
11: 00 PM IST | 11 overs bowled. MI 90/3
10.6: Leg bye of the last ball
10.5: Pollard plays a dot ball
10.4: Single to Rana
10.3: Rana takes a quick couple to square leg
10.2: Dot ball by Rashid
10.1: Pollards takes a run over mid wicket. Rashid Khan continues for SRH
10: 55 PM IST | 10 overs bowled. MI 85/3
9.6: SIX! Rana picks Hooda for a maximum for a maximum over mid wicket
9.5: Rana takes a dot ball
9.4: WICKET! Deepak Hooda strikes for Mumbai Indians, removes dangerous Parthiv Patel 39 (24). Easy catch for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. K Pollard is the new man in the middle MI 79/3
9.3: Rana does same to long off
9.2: Patel takes a single to long on
9.1: Hooda continues, Rana takes a single to on side
10: 51 PM IST | 9 overs bowled. MI 76/2
8.6: Rana dabs for a single to third man
8.5: Parthiv flicks to fine leg for a single
8.4: Rana takes a single to backward point
8.3: Another dot ball. Rana should not panic with these dot deliveries at this stage of the game
8.2: Rana plays another dot ball. MI are charging at very healthy run rate. They need to build up on a partnership now
8.1: Ben Cutting brought into the attack, starts with a dot ball
10: 43 PM IST | 8 overs bowled. MI 73/2
7.6: Rana does the same. Time for strategic time out
7.5: Parthiv takes a single to deep mid wicket
7.4: Rana gets a single to square leg
7.3: FOUR! Rana sweeps Hooda for a boundary to backward square leg
7.2: Patel gets a single to deep extra cover
7.1: Off-spinner Deepak Hooda into the attack. Rana takes a single to deep mid wicket
10: 40 PM IST | 7 overs bowled. MI 64/2
6.6: Dot of the last over
6.5: Good tossed ball, Rashid gets another dot
6.4: Parthiv takes a single to deep mid wicket
6.3: Parthiv plays a dot
6.2: One run to Rana to long-off
6.Rashid continues, Rana defends
10: 35 PM IST | 6 overs bowled. MI 61/2
5.6: FOUR! That is three in a row. Tough first over for Mustafizur Rahman
5.5: FOUR! Parthiv takes a four to third man
5.4: FOUR! Good cut shot by Parthiv to square third man
5.3: Rana takes a single to third man
5.2: Dot ball
5.1: SIX! Mustafizur Rahman comes, Nitish Rana gets a maximum over thid man. Not a very controlled shot by him
10: 26 PM IST | 5 overs bowled. MI 42/2
4.6: One run off the last ball
4.5: WICKET! Rohit Sharma 4 (4) is caught plumb in front of the wicket. Rashid Khan strikes again in his first over of the match. He is making it a habit now
4.4: Parthiv takes a single.
4.3: Parthiv plays straight to point fielder, no run
4.2: Dot ball to Parthiv
4.1: Rashid Khan brought into the attack, Rohit Sharma takes a single to short mid wicket
10: 26 PM IST | 4 overs bowled. MI 39/1
3.6: Parthiv gets another FOUR off the last ball
3.5: Nehra returns with a dot ball
3.4: FOUR! Parthiv Patel flicks for a boundary to mid wicket
3.3: Lovely back-foot punch by Rohit Sharma, gets three runs to sweeper cover
3.2: MI Captain Rohit Sharma come to bat, starts with a dot
3.1: WICKET! Nehra bowls a slow delivery to charging Butler misses connecting; rattles his wickets. Butler goes after scoring 14 off 11 balls
10: 20 PM IST | 3 overs bowled. MI 28/0
2.6: Dot ball to end the over
2.5: Patel takes a single to leg side. He has a range of shots in his kitty
2.4: Good quick single for Butler to mid on region
2.3: A good comeback from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. dot ball
2.2: Inside edge to the pads of Butler. No run
2.1: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar is welcomed by Butler with a boundary to off side
10: 16 PM IST | 2 overs bowled. MI 21/0
1.6: FOUR! Patel edges towards third man boundary
1.5: Dot ball by Nehra
1.4: Patel takes two runs to mid wicket
1.3: FOUR! Parthiv Patel punches off the front foot for a boundary towards sweeper cover
1.2: Nehra to Butler, one run to point
1.1: FOUR! Inside edge give Butler a boundary
10: 11 PM IST | 1 over bowled. MI 6/0
0.6: Leg bye to end the over
0.5: FOUR! Flick of the wrist by Butler, boundary towards mid wicket
0.4: Beautiful swing ball! Another dot
0.3: Dot ball by Butler
0.2: Patel take a single. Firs, runs for MI
0.1: Parthiv Patel starts with a dot ball. Good length by Bhuvneshwar Kumar
10: 05 PM IST | Mumbai Indians begin the chase. Parthiv Patel and Jos Butler to start for Mumbai Indians
09: 52 PM IST | 20 overs bowled. SRH 158/8. That is avery displined performance by Mumbai Indians. Bumrah was exceptional tonight.
19.6: Single of the Last ball of the SRH innings
19.5: Bhuvneshwar takes a two to deep mid wicket
19.4: WICKET! Rashid Khan 2(4), departs. Bumrah strikes for the second time in this over. What a terrific last over is he bowling
19.3: Well struck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, straight to fielder. Will get a single
19.2: Rashid takes a single to mid wicket
19.1: WICKET! the final over of the SRH starts with a wicket. Naman Ojha 9(9) mishits for a simple catch Pollard
09: 46 PM IST | 19 overs bowled. SRH 153/6
18.6: Single to end the over
18.5: Ojha takes a double to mid wicket
18.4: Slow full toss my Malinga, Rashid takes a single
18.3: Ojha returns the favour
18.2: Rashid Khan gets a single to fine leg
18.1: WICKET! Malinga strikes. Ball takes a leading edge of the bat, simple catch to Rana at point
09: 41 PM IST | 18 overs bowled. SRH 147/5
17.6: Good dot ball to end the over
17.5: Vijay Shankar the new man in the middle, takes a single off the slower delivery from Bumrah
17.4: WICKET! Bumrah strikes. Cutting 20(10) is bowled by a special delivery. This is a good comeback by MI bowlers. SRH 146/5
17.3: Ojha rotates the strike, misses to connect. It was a full toss
17.2: Single to Cutting towards deep mid wicket. SRH need one big over now!
17.1: Bumrah into the attack, starts with a slow wide ball. Cutting gets a FOUR to extra cover
09: 34 PM IST | 17 overs bowled. SRH 140/4
16.6: Cutting takes a single to point
16.6: WIDE!
16.5: Ojha takes a single to mid on
16.4: Good yorker by Malinga, good two runs for Ojha
16.3: Cutting takes a single, Ojha in the strike
16.2: FOUR AGAIN! Cutting hits over deep extra cover for a handsome boundary
16.1: FOUR! Malinga welcomed by a straight boundary by Cutting
09: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled. SRH 126/4
15.6: Single of the last ball.
15.5: Dot ball
15.4: New man Naman Ojha takes a single to leg side
15.4: WIDE!
15.3: WICKET! Yuvraj Singh departs. He wanted to heap Pandya over mid wicket, drags the ball to the stumps. That is a very big wicket at a crucial time of the game. SRH 123/4
15.2: FOUR! That’s the Yuvraj you don’t want to see as an opposition. Time for strategic time-out. Only 28 more deliveries left in the game
15.2: WIDE!
15.1: Hardik Pandya into the attack. No run for Yuvraj
09: 18 PM IST | 15 overs bowled. SRH 118/3
14.6: FOUR! Ben Cutting starts with a boundary
14.5: McClenaghan strikes! Shikhar Dhawan 48(43) misses the fast full toss, is bowled by McClenaghan. SRH 114/3
14.4: Yuvraj gets a single to long on.
14.3: Slow bouncer by McClenaghan, Dhawan gets a single.
14.2: Dhawan takes two runs to deep mid wicket
14.1: McClenaghan starts the his last over with a dot
09: 11 PM IST | 14 overs bowled. SRH 110/2
13.6: Dot to finish the over
13.5: Another dot by Yuvi
13.4: Yuvraj Singh defends the good tossed-up delivery from Harbhajan
13.3: Leg-Bye for Dhawan. Yuvraj Singh is the new man inside. Will face Harbhajan Singh
13.2: FOUR! Inside-out by Dhawan over extra cover. Handsome boundary
13.1: Harbhajan bowls his final over of the match. HOODA departs! SRH 105/2. Hooda wanted to go for the maximum, launches the ball high into the air, Pollard takes the catch — rather enjoys.
09: 06 PM IST | 13 overs bowled. SRH 105/1
12.6: Hooda takes a single of the last ball
12.5: Dhawan gets a single to mid on
12.4: FOUR! Dhawan gets a boundary to mid wicket
12.3: Hooda gets a single to mid wicket. Mopportunitytunity
12.3: NO ball! Dhawan gets a single, Hooda gets a FREE HIT
12.2: Hooda takes single to deep mid wicket
12.2: WIDE!
12.1: Krunal Pandya into the attack. Dhawan takes an easy single to point
09: 02 PM IST | 12 overs bowled. SRH 93/0
11.6: Single of the last ball
11.5: Full toss by McClenaghan, Dhawan takes a single to long on
11.4: Hooda takes on the full, takes a single to mid-wicket
11.3: FOUR! Hooda cuts for a boundary to off side
11.2: Hooda defends, no run
11.1: Dhawan takes a single off McClenaghan’s bowling
08: 57 PM IST | 11 overs bowled. SRH 84/1
10.6: Dhawan gets a single of the last ball. Keeps strike
10.5: Hooda takes a single to long -on
10.4: Deepak Hooda comes to bat. No run
10.3: Dhawan takes a single
10.2: WICKET! warner tries switch hit, takes outside edge of the bat and a well-collected catch by Parthiv Patel. Warner departs for a tailor made 49 of 39 balls
10.1: SIX! Warner welcomes Harbhajan with a maximum
08: 52 PM IST | 10 overs bowled. SRH 75/0
9.6: Dot ball to finish the over
9.6: WIDE!
9.5: Leg bye for Warner
9.4: SIX! Warner to third man maximum
9.3: Dhawan takes single to extra cover
9.2: Dot ball by Dhawan
9.1: FOUR! Dhawan joins the party.
08: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled. SRH 62/0
8.6: FOUR! Two consecutive boundaries for Warner
8.5: FOUR! Warner flicks to fine leg for a boundary
8.4: Very well directed slow ball by McClenaghan. Warner completely misses
8.3: Dhawan taps for a single to point
8.2: Warner takes a single to deep extra cover. Good field set up by Rohit Sharma
8.1: McClenaghan continues. Warner makes contact towards the back ward point, straight to the fielder. Dot ball
08: 41 PM IST | 8 overs bowled. SRH 52/0
7.6: Dhawan plays a dot. Time for Strategic time-out
7.5: Warner takes a single to point
7.4: Warner plays a dot.
7.3: WICKET —ALMOST! Krunal Pandya takes a blinder off brother Hardik’s ball, replay suggests a soft NOT OUT. That was a very hard call even with all the technology involved. Nevertheless, a brilliant attempt by Krunal. One run to Dhawan
7.2: Dhawan cuts straight to backward point for a dot ball
7.1: Warner takes a single to short leg.
Hardik Pandya into the attack. Slips as he is about to deliver the bowl. That was nasty fall. He is all fine now.
08: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled. SRH 49/0
6.6: FOUR! Dhawan hammers McClenaghan to deep extra cover
6.5: Dot ball, good recovery by McClenaghan
6.4: SIX! Dhawan connects very well for a maximum to deep mid wicket
6.3: Dot ball, good return by McClenaghan
6.2: FOUR! Dhawan gets a boundary to square leg
6.1: McClenaghan introduced in the attack, Dhawan takes a single to long on
08: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled. SRH 34/0
5.6: FOUR! Warner uses the pace of Bumrah for a boundary to third man
5.5: Another Single to leg side for Dhawan
5.4: Warner takes a quick single to backward point
5.3: Dot ball
5.2: Dhawan returns the favour with a single to extra-cover
5.1: Bumrah continues, Warner takes a single to square leg
08: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled. SRH 26/0
4.6: Dot to finish the over.
4.5: Dot ball to end the over
4.4: Single to Warner towards short fine leg
4.3: FOUR! Warner flicks towards fine leg for a boundary. Malinga drifting away from the line
4.2: Slow Ball from Malinga, dot ball
4.1: FOUR! Malinga changes bowling end, Warner sends him for a third man boundary
08: 17 PM IST | 4 overs bowled. SRH 17/0
3.6: Dot end the over
3.5: Warner takes a single to deep square leg
3.4: Warner wanted to go for short pull, no run
3.3: Dot ball.
3.2: Three runs for Dhawan over deep extra cover
3.1: Bumrah brought into the attack. Dhawan cracks straight to the fielder, no run
08: 12 PM IST | 3 overs bowled. SRH 13/0
2.6: Dot to finish the over.
2.5: Warner cuts hard, finds the fielder at point
2.4: Another dot ball. Appeal for stumping, replay suggest Warner is safe.
2.3: Dot ball.
2.2: FOUR! Warner plays over extra cover
2.1: FOUR! Warner plays Harbhajan towards point region for a boundary. Short and wide, was begging to be hit
08: 06 PM IST | 2 overs bowled. SRH 5/0
1.6: Leg bye of the last ball
1.5: Warner plays towards point, good shot, straight to the fielder. No run
1.4: Single to Dhawan towards short mid wicket
1.3: Malinga is bowling full and straight in the wickets. Another dot ball
1.2: Fast full toss to Dhawan, no run.
1.1: Lasith Malinga in his 100th IPL match. Warner gets a single to covers
08: 01 PM IST | 1 over bowled. SRH 2/0
0.6: Single to finish the over. Single towards extra cover fro Warner
0.5: SINGLE! First, runs on the board for Mi and Shikhar Dhawan
0.4: Another dot ball. Bhajji slower in the air, good bowling
2.3: Another dot
0.2: Dot ball
0.1: Dhawan cuts towards point, no run, Harbhajan starts with a dot.
08: 00 PM IST | WarneShikharhikahr Dhawan to start for SRH. Harbhajan starts for Mumbai Indians. GAME ON!
07: 50 PM IST | Mustafizur Rehman’s inclusion is a positive boost to the reliable duo of Nehra and B Kumar. Hyderabad’s bowling led by Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far bowled at the right channel to contain the opposition.
07: 40 PM IST | Here is the playing XI of both the teams.
Playing XI, Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel(w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah
Playing XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Naman Ojha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Ben Cutting, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman
07: 35 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quite expectedly, Wankhede is known to be supporting the side batting second. A very good toss to win for Mumbai Indians.
“We will bowl first. We have been chasing well,” says Rohit Sharma who decided to go with the same side that won them the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Hyderabad Sunrisers with a well-settled side has added Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman to its pace battery to counter attacking Mumbai Indians. Also, Vijay Shankar makes his IPL debut, he replaces Bipul Sharma to find a place in the playing XI.
07: 30 PM IST | Hello and welcome to the tenth game of IPL 2017 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma’s MI is hosting the table leaders in their third game of the tournament today. NOTE: The team batting second has won last 5 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium.