Having taken over as manager at Granada CF, former England defender Tony Adams wants to win every match as the Spanish top division football club battles to avoid relegation.

Granada are currently one place off the bottom in the 20-team Spanish La Liga. They have managed just 20 points from 31 matches this season and need at least seven points from their remaining seven matches to avoid relegation.

The poor form this season prompted Granada to sack Lucas Alcaraz as manager and replace him with Adams, who they presented before the media on Tuesday.

Adams, one of the stars of the Arsenal team throughout the 1990’s, was a tough tackling central defender during his hey days and wants the Grenada players to adopt a similar approach.

“We will be fighting to win every game. That’s what the president wants, it’s what the fans want,” Adams was quoted as saying by the British media on Tuesday.

“Practice makes perfect, that’s my way. I want us to be tough to beat. We’ve conceded too many goals,” he added.

Adams, who was capped 66 times for England from 1987 to 2000, asserted that the Granada players need to put in more effort during matches and training sessions.

“I’m here to give the players a kick up the arse and win games. I have 40 years experience of that,” the 50-year-old said.

“I will try to win every game and will try some things in training to liven up the team, as we try to achieve a miracle.”