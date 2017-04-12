Looks like the season of controversies has also begun with IPL. After Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka’s brother Harsh Goenka’s repeated digs at MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni hit back at him with a cryptic message on Instagram.

Sakshi posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a helmet and captioned it – “Throwback”

She followed it up with another post which read, , “When a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird is dead, ants eat the bird. Time and circumstances can change at any time. Don’t devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today, but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks but only one match is needed to burn a million trees. So be good and do good.”

Earlier Goenka had faced severe backlash for taking digs at MS Dhoni and comparing him to Supergiants’ new captain Steve Smith.

Mahi was replaced as RPS skipper by Smith a day before the IPL action raising speculations that all was not well between him and his franchise.