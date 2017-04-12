Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Chris Lynn’s injury is not as bad as it was presumed to be initially and there is a good chance of the Australian playing a role during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL)season, coach Jacques Kallis said here on Wednesday.

There were reports that the Queenslander might miss the T20 tournament after featuring in just two matches where he scored heavily. Lynn hurt his left shoulder while fielding during the four-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians.

The latest injury was the third time Lynn had dislocated the same shoulder in the last two years.

“He has gone for his scan. It’s not as bad as we thought,” Kallis told reporters at the Eden Gardens here on the eve of KKR’s match against King’s XI Punjab.

“Our medical staff is working overtime to see how quickly we can get him ready and if we can get him ready. There is a good chance we will play a role for us this season,” the former South Africa all-rounder added.

Asked if he could put a time to Lynn’s return, Kallis said: “It’s still to early to assess. We are not going to rush him. When he feels he is ready to play, the medical staff will qualify when there is a possibility of him playing, we will certainly play him when we can.”

Lynn had made an impressive start to the IPL, having made 93 off 41 balls against Gujarat Lions and 32 off 24 against Mumbai.

Lynn is so far the highest scorer in this year’s IPL with 125 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 192.30.