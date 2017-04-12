Sunil Grover aka Dr Masoor Gulati who recently made headlines after his infamous spat with Kapil Sharma is all set to rock his fans once again.

The ace comedian has teamed up with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone for a TV show. Sunil took to his Twitter handle to share his next project; he captioned the tweet, “The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India.” He will be commenting live on UC News App on April 13 with the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India https://t.co/5AxBGWyFAh — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 8, 2017

This will be Sunil’s third performance after his fall out with Kapil Sharma after their fight mid-air. First of he performed in a show in Delhi on April and then on the finale of Indian Idol. His both performances have managed to garner a lot of appreciation among audience.

Currently there are rumours that Sunil will soon be coming up with his own new show in Sony TV. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. However, if Sunil comes up with his show it would definitely harm the viewership of Kapil’s program.