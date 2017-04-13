A- A A+

Joining the chorus of many Indian voices about the Kashmir issue is Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Gautam Gambhir, who has asked all those who want ‘azadi’ to ‘leave India now’.

Angered over the way Army jawans were treated in Kashmir; Gambhir took to his twitter handle and said:

He further went on and described the importance of each colour donned by the Indian national flag.

He tweeted:

Previously, on April 12, a video went viral on social media where the locals of Jammu and Kashmir were seen hurling abuses at the army jawans and beating them.

