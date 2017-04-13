Joining the chorus of many Indian voices about the Kashmir issue is Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Gautam Gambhir, who has asked all those who want ‘azadi’ to ‘leave India now’.

Angered over the way Army jawans were treated in Kashmir; Gambhir took to his twitter handle and said:

For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

He further went on and described the importance of each colour donned by the Indian national flag.

He tweeted:

Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Previously, on April 12, a video went viral on social media where the locals of Jammu and Kashmir were seen hurling abuses at the army jawans and beating them.