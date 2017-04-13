After an opening assemblage of pulsating ten games, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally arrived in Kolkata.

The two-time IPL Champions’ Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday will host Kings XI Punjab in the eleventh game of the season, after a glittering opening ceremony extravaganza at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will come into the game with a distinct advantage — KKR won in 13 of 19 games so far — dominance over KXIP in their previous meetings.

However, with the way Glenn Maxwell’s Kings XI have performed their first two games — beat both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by six wickets — the stats might just go for a toss this time around.

***

Still recovering from their lacklustre performance against Mumbai Indians — MI won by four wickets in the last over finish — Knight Riders has been hit by injury to its in-form opener Chris Lynn.

The destructive Australian Lynn made an impact — 93 (41) balls against Gujarat Lions and 32 (24) balls against MI —to KKR and the in the IPL with just the two games he has played, before suffering a shoulder injury while fielding against the Mumbai Indians. The prospect of him playing another IPL game this season looks very grim.

The god news for KKR is the return of their ace bowler Umesh Yadav. The right-arm speedster joined the team on Tuesday after missing the first two games following a lower back injury. His return will be a big boost to Gambhir’s bowling department. Besides Gambhir might also have the services of Shakib Al Hasan available before the game today.

With Lynn out, the old pair of Gambhir and Robin Uthappa are most likely to open the batting for KKR today.

Gambhir must also take charge and ensure the team does not lose out at the crucial juncture — misfiled, lose bowling — just like the previous game.

It is high time for Gambhir to rearrange the depleted Knights together.

***

Kings XI Punjab is looking a completely different side after being revamped for this year’s IPL. Coached by Virender Sehwag and led by new Captain Glenn Maxwell, the team is leading the points table with two emphatic wins in the two games played so far.

The Kings XI players are executing the plan very well, right from getting a good start to bowling in right channels.

Hasim Amala and Manan Vohra look comfortable at the top and complement each other and are good stroke players.

The middle order led by Maxwell, Saha and Axar Patal is operating well before giving charge to Miller to start the onslaught.

A good clinical performance so far by the bowling team, mostly Indians is a positive boost to Maxwell’s XI.

The role of Captain has also worked for Maxwell — 44* against RPS, 43* against RCB— is yet to be dismissed in IPL 2017.

Sehwag will be a very pleased man with the team’s performance. Perhaps, some extra time for Viru to score off his tweets, while Maxwell & unit keeps rolling

***

The last time KKR and KXIP met at the Eden Gardens, the Knights — riding on Uthappa 70, Gambhir 54 — beat Kings XI by seven runs.

A year has passed; Punjab has donned a different avatar. Fair warning — there is no prize without a fight.

The pitch at Eden Gardens will be assisting the pace bowlers. Both KR and KXIP will want to cash on the early swing due to the tinge of grass at the wicket.

Both Gambhir and Maxwell will like to bowl first on winning the toss. The team batting second has won five out of six-night IPL games played the Eden Gardens.

To sum up, whatever may be the result; Eden Gardens never disappoints the game of cricket.

#IPL – Points Table at the end of Match 10 pic.twitter.com/Vz6UyGxbp0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2017

Team Kolkata Knight Riders

G Gambhir (c), TA Boult, DM Bravo, PP Chawla, NM Coulter-Nile, C de Grandhomme, R Dhawan, SS Ghosh, SP Jackson, IR Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, CA Lynn, SP Narine, MK Pandey, YK Pathan, R Powell, AS Rajpoot, R Sanjay Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, RV Uthappa, CR Woakes, SA Yadav, UT Yadav

Team Kings XI Punjab

GJ Maxwell (c), VR Aaron, HM Amla, Anureet Singh, Armaan Jaffer, KC Cariappa, MJ Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh, MJ Henry, SE Marsh, DA Miller, EJG Morgan, NS Naik, T Natarajan, AR Patel, WP Saha, P Sahu, DJG Sammy, Sandeep Sharma, I Sharma, MM Sharma, RK Singh, MP Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, R Tewatia, M Vohra