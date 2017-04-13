Condemning the attack on the Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Thursday lashed out at those who slapped the CRPF Jawans returning from election duty.

Sehwag went to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his displeasure and said the act was “unacceptable” and should be stopped.

“This is Unacceptable! Can’t do this to our CRPF jawans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai,” said Sehwag.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Earlier, today, another cricketer Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to criticise the attack after ‘CRPF Jawans assault’ video went viral. Kolkata skipper said asked all those who want ‘azadi’ to ‘leave India now’.

“For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours,” said Gambhir.

For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Saying further, Gambhir added said, “Anti-Indians have forgotten that our flag also stands for: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror.”

There has been a score of the chorus after the video went viral on social media where the locals of Jammu and Kashmir were seen hurling abuses at the army jawans and beating them.