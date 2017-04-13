Kolkata Knight Riders rode skipper Gautam Gambhir and surprise opener Sunil Narine’s heroics to register a facile eight-wicket win with 21 balls to spare over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing 171 for victory after asking Kings XI to bat first, Gambhir 72 (49) notched up his 33rd IPL fifty to guide his team through for their second win in three matches.

Gambhir, in the process, equalled the record of most half-centuries in IPL history along with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner. Manish Pandey 25 (16) hit a six off Marcus Stoinis for the winning runs.

Fit-again Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav started his IPL campaign on a high note by taking four crucial wickets to restrict Kings XI Punjab to 170/9 at the Eden Gardens in.

Yadav returned figures of 4/33 with a stellar 18th over where he took three wickets in the space of four balls to send set David Miller 28 (19), Wriddhiman Saha 25 (17) and Axar Patel (0) back in the hut.

There were two 50-run partnerships for the visitors — between Manan Vohra 28(19) and Hashim Amla (25; 27b, 4×4, 0happax6) and Saha and Miller — but none of the batsmen could convert their starts.

Ball-by-ball highlights of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab

11: 17 PM IST | What an emphatic win for KKR in front of their home crowd. Leading from the front, skipper Gautam Gambhir ensured comfortable sail for Knight Riders after their debacle against Mumbai Indians in their last match.

TIMEOUT! ⏲️

We are 1⃣5⃣7⃣ / 2⃣ . This has been a dominating performance from us at our own backyard! #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pAf0fxxgL3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2017

16.3: SIX! Pandey finishes the match in style with a six to mid on. Kolkata Knight Riders win the match by eight wickets

16.2: Dot ball by Pandey

16.1: Stoinis into the attack, gambhir takes a single to off side

11: 14 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, KKR 164/2

15.6: Single to end the over

15.5: FOUR! Gambhir cuts for a boundary to square third man

15.4: Miller is appealing for a catch at point. Replay suggests Gambhir is safe

15.3: Dot ball by Gambhir

15.2: Pandey takes a single to the right od third man fielder

15.1: Sandeep back in the attack, Gambhir takes a single to third man

11: 06 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KKR 157/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 14 runs in 30 balls to register an emphatic win at Eden gardens

14.6: Gambhir takes a single of the last ball, retains strike

14.5: Pandey takes a single to mid on

14.4: FOUR! KKR is in a rush her. Pandey takes a boundary to square leg

14.3: Another single by Gambhir to the point

14.2: Pandey returns the favour. 150 up for KKR

14.1: Slow ball from M Sharma, Gambhir takes a single to mid wicket

11: 02 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KKR 148/2

13.6: FOUR! Pandeyy finishes the over with a four, over extra cover

13.5: Gambhir takes a single to deep mid wicket

13.4: FOUR! Gambhir plays towards the third man for a cheeky boundary

13.3: Pandey returns the favour

13.2: Gambhir takes a single to backward square leg

13.1: A Patel into his last over, Pandey gets a single of inside edge

10: 59 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KKR 136/2

12.6: Pandey takes single of the last ball

12.5: Pandey wants a single, Gambhir says no. Dot ball

12.4: Gambhir picks a single to backward point

12.3: FOUR! Gambhir takes a boundary to deep extra cover

12.2: Pandey returns the favour

12.1: Mohit Sharma continues, Gambhir takes a single to sweeper cover

10: 55 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KKR 128/2

11.6: Single of the last ball. Gambhir reaches fifty!

11.5: Dot ball

11.4: Pandey takes a single to long-off

11.3: Gambhir takes a single to mid on

11.2: Pandey returns the favour

11.1: Axar Patel continues, Gambhir takes a single

10: 52 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KKR 123/2

10.6: Gambhir takes a single to square third man. Retains strike

10.6: WIDE!

10.5: Gambhir plays a dot

10.4: Pandey takes a single to third man

10.3: Gambhir takes a single to point

10.2: Manish Pandey takes a single

10.2: WIDE!

10.1: Aaron into the attack, Gambhir takes a single

10: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KKR 116/2

9.6: WICKET! Axar Patel picks Uthappa 26(16). KKR 116/2

9.5: Gambhir rotates the strike

9.4: Uthappa takes a single to backward square leg

9.3: FOUR! Uthappa cuts for a boundary

9.2: Uthappa gets a couple to deep square leg

9.1: Patel continues, Gambhir takes a single to backward square leg

10: 42 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KKR 107/1. KKR are running away at the moment, KXIP need wickets to fancy their chances

8.6: Gambhir takes a single to third man. Will keep the strike

8.5: Uthappa takes a single to change the strike

8.4: Dot ball to Uthappa

8.3: FOUR! Uthappa takes a boundary to backwards square leg

8.2: Gambhir takes a single to third man

8.1: Stoinis into the attack, Uthappa takes a single to fine leg. 100 up for KKR

10: 37 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KKR 99/1

7.6: A couple to end the over for Gambhir

7.5: Uthappa takes a single to cover

7.4: Gambhir returns the favour

7.3: Uthappa gets a single to backward square leg

7.2: FOUR! Uthappa uses pace of A Patel for a boundary to square third man

7.1: Axar Patel into the attack, Gambhir takes a single to leg side

10: 34 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KKR 89/1

6.6: A couple to end the over for Uthappa

6.5: SIX! Uthappa launches Mohit Sharma for a 73 metres maximum to covers. gets off the mark

6.4: Dot ball to Uthappa

6.3: Single to Gambhir. Uthappa on strike

6.2: Gambhir cuts straight to the fielder at point, no run

6.1: Mohit Sharma brought into the attack. Gambhir welcomes with a FOUR behind square

10: 25 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KKR 76/1

5.6: Dot of the last ball. Time for strategic time-out

5.5: Robin Uthappa the new man, plays a dot

5.4: WICKET! Narine 37(18) departs. Axar Patel takes a simple catch at deep mid wicket. KKR 76/1

5.3: FOUR! Narine is beating Aaron all over the park. This time to fine leg

5.2: SIX! Two consecutive maximum for Narine. Aaron under pressure

5.1: SIX! Narine welcomes Aaron to long on maximum

10: 19 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KKR 60/0

4.6: FOUR! Gambhir gets a boundary off the last ball to deep square leg. Expensive first over by Maxwell.

4.5: Narine takes a single

4.4: FOUR! Another boundNariner narine

4.3: FOUR! Narine takes a bounadry

4.2: Gambhir takes a single to cover-point

4.1: FOUR! Gambhir flicks to fine leg for boundary, welcomes Maxwell

10: 14 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KKR 42/0

3.6: Dot to finish the over

3.5: Narine wanted to pull Ishant over covers, misses. No run

3.4: Gambhir takes a single to short mid wicket

3.3: FOUR! Short delivery, Gambhir rises to play to square third man for a boundary

3.2: Narine takes a single to short mid wicket

3.1: Ishant Sharma continues. Leg bye, and four overthrows

10: 08 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KKR 31/0

2.6: Single of the last ball to mid off for Gambhir. Good over for KKR

2.5: FOUR! Another one from Gambhir. He is a treat to watch when on song

2.4: FOUR! Off the back-foot Gambhir times the ball to perfection for a boundary to square of the wicket

2.3: Dot ball by Gambhir

2.2: Narine takes a single to deep mid wicket

2.1: SIX! Narine hits Sandeep for a maximum to long off

10: 03 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KKR 15/0

1.6: Dot to end the over

1.5: Another miss for Gambhir.

1.4: Hit and miss for Gambhir. Both KKR openers are throwing their bat at everything. No run

1.3: FOUR! to Gambhir. Extra bounce for Ishant

1.2: FOUR! Gambir square cuts for a boundary. Gets iff the mark in style

1.2: WIDE! Ishant drifts way outside the off stump

1.1: A good comeback from Ishant. No run

1.1: Ishant Sharma into the attack. Starts with a WIDE!

09: 59 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KKR 5/0

0.6: Dot to finish the over

0.5: Narine is throwing his bat at everything. Another dot ball

0.4: Another dot ball

0.3: Another dot ball. Narine has licence to go after the KXI bowlers

0.2: Narine gets a FOUR to the third-man. Good looking shot

0.1: Dot ball.

0.1: WIDE! Sandeep starts with a wide ball

09: 52 PM IST | KKR start their run chase. Gambhir and Narine Start for Knight Riders.

09: 32 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, KXIP 170/9

19.6: WICKET! of the last ball, Gambhir plays ping-pong and finally plucks the catch.

19.6: Last ball of the KXIP innings, it’s a WIDE!

19.5: WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav takes an easy catch to dismiss Mohit Sharma

19.4: Mohit misses to connect bat to the ball. No run

19.3: Single to the third man for Aaron

19.2: Aaron takes a couple to third man

19.1: Woakes to start the final over, do ball

09: 32 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, KXIP 166/7

18.6: ran four runs off the last ball

18.5: Aaron into teh strike, gets a single to point

18.4: Single to Sharma to mid wicket

18.3: Mohit Sharma plays a dot

18.2: FOUR! Mohit Sharma takes a boundary to square third man

18.1: Boult into the attack, Mohit Sharma plays a dot

09: 27 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, KXIP 156/7

17.6: WICKET! Axar Patel departs.

17.5: Single to Mohit Sharma

17.4: WICKET! U Yadav back in the business. Woakes take a good catch to get rid of Saha 25(17). KXIP 155/6

17.3: WICKET! Pandey 28 (19) takes a good catch to get rid off dangerous Miller. KXIP 155/5. Yadav gets his man

17.2: FOUR! Yadav bowls a full toss, Millers gets a boundaray to deep extra cover

17.1: Umesh yadav brought in to the attack, Miller pulls him out of teh park for a SIX!

09: 19 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, KXIP 145/4

16.6: POOR FEILDING! Saha gets a lucky boundary to third man. Narine the culprit again

16.5: Saha tries to play over third man, misses connecting. Dot ball

16.4: Miller gets a single to third man

16.3: Saha takes a single to extra cover.

16.2: Dot ball to Saha

16.1: Miller takes a single off Boult bowling

09: 12 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, KXIP 138/4

15.6: Single of Narine final delivery

15.6: WIDE!

15.5: Good flighted ball from Narine.

15.4: Miller tries to flick, no run

15.3: Saha takes a single to mid-wicket

15.2: Dot ball to Saha

15.1: Narine into the attack. Miller take a single

09: 09 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KXIP 134/4

14.6: Dot ball to finish the over

14.5: SIX! Saha goes inside-out for a maximum over extra cover

14.4: Miller returns the favour

14.3: Saha takes a single to long off

14.2: SIX! Saha lofts over extra cover for a maximum

14.1: Chawla into the attack, Miller takes a single to mid-wicket

09: 06 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KXIP 119/4

13.6: Leg-bye off the last ball

13.5: Miller plays a dot ball

13.4: FOUR! Miller take a boundary to third-man

13.4: SIX off FREE-HIT. It was a NO ball again

13.4: NO ball!

13.3: Saha takes a single to sweeper cover

13.2: Dot ball to Saha

13.1: Miller take a single off Grandhomme

09: 01 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KXIP 104/4

12.6: FOUR! Saha flashed hard, takes a thick outer edge for a boundary

12.5: Quick single by Miller

12.4: Saha takes a bottom edge to third man for a single

12.3: Another dot ball

12.2: Saha is the new batsman in the middle. Starts with a dot ball

12.1: WICKET! U Yadav strikes, Maxwell 25 (14) departs. KXIP 98/4

08: 56 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KXIP 98/3

11.6: Dot ball to finish the over

11.5: Maxwell takes a single off Grandhomme

11.4: WICKET! Grandhomme starts in his first over of the IPL. Amla 25 (27) departs. KXIP 97/3

11.3: Another dot ball to Grandhomme

11.2: Amla wanted to play a cover drive, misses. Dot ball

11.1: Colin de Grandhomme makes his debut for KKR, starts with a dot

08: 52 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KXIP 97/2

10.6: Single to finish the over. 2 runs off this over

10.5: Another dot ball. Very good over so far by Narine

10.4: Another dot ball

10.3: Amla gently pushes back to the bowler. No run

10.2: maxwell takes a single to long off

10.1: Narine to Maxwell. Dot ball

08: 49 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KXIP 95/2

9.6: Single of the last ball for Maxwell

9.5: Amla returns the favour

9.4: Maxwell takes a single, Chawla must be arelievedd man

9.3: FOUR! This time between extra cover and long off

9.2: FOUR! Maxwell finds long off boundary

9.1: SIX! Piyush Chawla into the attack. Maxwell deposits him straight down the ground for a maximum

08: 43 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KXIP 78/2

8.6: Maxwell takes a single of the last ball. Time for strategic time-out

8.5: Amala gets a single to third-man

8.4: FOUR! Amla slaps short ball from Woakes to backward square leg boundary

8.3: Maxwell gets an inside edge to fine leg. Gets a single

8.2: SIX! maxwell helps the ball along to fin leg boundary for a maximum

8.1: Woakes continues. Dot ball by maxwell

08: 38 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KXIP 67/2

7.6: Dot ball to finish the over

7.5: Maxwell the new man in the middle, takes a single straight away.

7.4: WICKET! Stoinis 9(12) plays onto his stumps. Inside edge to rattle the leg stump. KXIP 66/2

7.3: Amla returns the favour with ease

7.2: Stoinis cuts square of the wicket for a single

7.1: Narine continues, Stoinis plays a premediated shot to fin leg. Will get a couple

08: 32 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KXIP 62/1

6.6: Single of the last ball.

6.5: Stoinis wanted to pull, Yadav again beats him with pace. Dot ball

6.4: Amla takes a single to sweeper cover. He is looking is good touch

6.3: A risky single by Stoinis. KXIP does not need those

6.3: WIDE! KKR are giving away a lot of bye-runs

6.2: Stoinis wanted to slice, Yadav beats him with pace

6.1: U Yadav bintok in the attack. Amala takes a single to third-man

08: 28 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KXIP 57/1

5.6: Dot ball to finish the over

5.5: Another dot ball

5.4: Dot ball by Chawla

5.3: FOUR! Stoinis opens his account with a boundary towards leg side

5.2: Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman. Starts with a dot ball

5.1: WICKET! Piyush Chawla introduced, Vohra 28(19) is bowled. Bowling change working for Gambhir. KXIP 53/1

08: 23 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KXIP 53/0

4.6: Dot ball to finish the over

4.5: Dot ball

4.4: Dot ball

4.3: Good recovery by Narine. Vohra takes a single

4.2: Vohra plays another dot

4.1: Dot ball.

4.1: 5 WIDE! Narine is having a bad day so far. First, he misses a sitter and now two consecutive wide balls

4.1: WIDE and a single

08: 19 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KXIP 45/0

3.6: FOUR! Third man can’t chase that off Vohra’s blade

3.5: FOUR! Vohra time the ball perfectly to fine leg

3.5: WIDE! Woakes drifts towards the leg side

3.4: Vohra tries to flick, straight to the fielder at leg point.

3.3: Amla takes a single to deep mid-wicket

3.2: FOUR! Amla plays over the point for a handsome boundary.

3.1: Chris Woakes into the attack, Vohra takes a single to mid-wicket

08: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KXIP 30/0

2.6: Dot ball to finish the over.

2.5: Dropped! Vohra gets the ball high towards third man, Narine drops a sitter. Gambhir is upset.

2.4: Another dot ball.

2.3: Dot ball

2.2: FOUR! Vohra plays very fine to leg third man. Boult straying

2.1: Boult to continue, Vohra plays an inquisitive boundary to extra cover for FOUR!

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KXIP 21/0

1.6: Vohra gets a single to third man. Good over for KXIP

1.5: SIX! Vohra pulls Yadav for a maximum to deep mid wicket

1.4: Change of pace by Yadav, Vohra plays a dot

1.4: WIDE! U Yadav drifts towards leg side Second wide delivery of the over

1.3: Another dot ball by Vohra. Umesh yadav is platying hios first game of this years IPL

1.2: Good sluggish bouncer from Yadav. Dot ball

1.2: WIDE!

1.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack, Vohra gets a couple to mid wicket

08: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KXIP 10/0

0.6: Dot ball to end the over

0.5: FOUR! Amla flicks to fine leg for a four.

0.4: Amla plays back for off drive, gets a couple

0.3: Dot ball by Amla.

0.2: FOUR! Amla gets a boundary to deep square leg. First, runs for Amla and KXIP

0.1: Trent boult to Amla, beautiful inswinging delivery to Vohra. Starts with a dot ball.

08: 00 PM IST | KKR is ready to host their first home game of the season. Players are making their way to the field. Hasim Amla and Vohra to open for KXIP. Trent Boult will start the proceedings for KKR.

07: 50 PM IST | With a tinge of grass in the pitch that will help pace bowlers, both Gambhir and maxwell have made changes in their final playing XI.

For KXIP, Ishant Sharma comes back in place in for Natarajan; KKR makes way for de Grandhomme in place of injured Lynn, Umesh Yadav in place for Rajpoot and Piyush Chawla replaces Kuldeep.

07: 45 PM IST | Here are the playing XI for both KXIP and KKR

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (w), David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Varun Aaron

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

All the best @lionsdenkxip & to all our fans 👍🦁👍all over the world 🌎 Looking forward to a Rocking game tonight. #KXIPvsKKR #ipl2017 Ting😘 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 13, 2017

07: 30 PM IST | Kolkata Knight Riders has won the toss at Eden Gardens. Captain Gautam Gambhir opts to bowl first against Kings XI. KKR fans will be delighted.

07: 25 PM IST | Commenting on the dismal bowling performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in KKR’s last match, coach Jacques Kallis said that the two-times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have enough variety in their arsenal to cope with any kind of condition.

KKR have always banked on their spinners to get them wickets for the last couple of seasons. But this time, the Eden track is expected to assist the pacers.

07: 15 PM IST | Ahead of the match, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor dazzles the opening ceremony in Kolkata’s Eden gardens Stadium.

07: 05: PM IST | Here is a look at the stats stack up for KKR and KXIP before the match.

06: 55 PM IST | IPL fever in Kolkata begins with a glittering opening ceremony extravaganza.

06: 45 PM IST | The pitch at Eden Gardens will be assisting the pace bowlers. Both KR and KXIP will want to cash on the early swing due to the tinge of grass at the wicket. Both Gambhir and Maxwell will like to bowl first on winning the toss. The team batting second has won five out of six-night IPL games played the Eden Gardens.

.@DelhiDaredevils are back at the Kotla and gearing up for their first home game of VIVO #IPL 2017 pic.twitter.com/YUyqbGQj0n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2017

06: 35 PM IST | The last time KKR and KXIP met at the Eden Gardens, the Knights — riding on Uthappa 70, Gambhir 54 — beat Kings XI by seven runs.

A year has passed; Punjab has donned a different avatar. Fair warning — there is no prize without a fight.

06: 30 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live-streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, being played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. This is the first game home game for Gautam Gambhir-led KKR side.