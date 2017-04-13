Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Thursday said club legend Steven Gerrard will likely take charge of an Academy team at Liverpool next season.

Gerrard took on a coaching role at the Reds’ youth division earlier this year, and has since worked on developing the potential of the club’s youngsters, reports Efe.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether Gerrard will continue this new chapter of his career by assuming control of an Academy team himself, to which he answered “There is not a real announcement in this moment, but what I can probably say is yes.”

“He is doing a real job at the Academy at the moment with his presence and everything, being around and giving advice and leading little or bigger sessions and all that stuff,” the German coach added.

Gerrard, former captain of Liverpool and England, made his debut at Anfield stadium in 1998 and played 17 seasons with the Reds.

After he retired, he rejected an offer in 2016 to train EFL League One side MK Dons.

The former midfielder scored 120 goals for Liverpool and led the first team to win 10 titles, including one UEFA Cup, two European Super Cups, two FA Cups, three League Cups, one Community Shield and the Champions League in 2005.

Despite his long journey with the club, Gerrard failed to lead the Reds to win the Premier League.