When it comes to Arsenal’s performance this season of the Premier League and the Champions League, it is understandable that players and fans are frustrated with it. One of them is Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean player desperately wants to leave Arsenal and join, hopefully, Manchester City where he’ll be nurtured under the wings of Pep Guardiola. Sanchez has made it clear that he does not want to be in Arsenal and would soon rather join a club which actually win things.

Arsenal has already seen the exit of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in 2011. Arsenal has deteriorated since then and has been unable to regain its foot back on the pedestal of the Premier League.

“I’m happy in London and hope to finish my contract there. I’d like to stay in a city, but with a team that is winning things,” Sanchez told reporters.

Manchester City will probably move in to secure Sanchez during the next transfer season. Sanchez’s outrage against his team was well recorded in the match where he was replaced by Wenger.