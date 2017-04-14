For the uninitiated — unlikely though — Virat Kohli is back and ready to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday’s early-opener slated to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Having lost two out of three games so far, Captain Kohli’s return is a big boost to the RCB camp desperate to get back to winning days.

Contrary, Mumbai Indians come into the game with a convincing win over defending IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad — defeated by four wickets.

Statistically, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai will enter RCB’s den with a handy cushion of victories of the past. RCB has lost six out of seven games against MI in front of their home crowd in the IPL so far.

A win over MI today will be a fitting script for Virat Kohli on his arrival in Bengaluru.

Scores over 200 have been successfully chased at five occasions here; simpler to say it’s an early Friday release at Chinnaswamy!

LIVE ball-by-ball updates of match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians

05: 33 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, RCB 142/5. Very fine bowling performance by the Mumbai Indians to restrict them to a small total at Chinnaswamy stadium. Compliments to Rohit Sharma for using rotating bowlers very well.

19.6: Binny takes a couple off the last ball of the RCB innings.

19.5: Dot ball to Bumrah. What a spell is he having

19.4: Negi takes a single to long on

19.3: Another couple to Negi to mid wicket. Couple will not hurt MI

19.2: Negi takes a couple to deep mid wicket

19.1: Bumrah to bowl the last ball, three runs for Binny

05: 29 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, RCB 132/5

18.6: Dot to finish the over

18.5: Negi plays straight over the top of the bowler for another couple

18.4: Negi gets a couple to square of the wicket

18.3: Dot ball. McClenaghan balls wide just enough to be legal

18.2: Stuart Binny the new man, takes a single deep point.

18.1: WICKET! McClenaghan strikes, Mandeep drags the ball into the wickets

05: 23 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, RCB 127/4

17.6: WICKET off FREE HIT! Bumrah strikes

17.6: NO Ball! Jadhav takes a single, Free hit for Pawan Negi

17.5: Negi gets a single

17.4: Jadhav tries to make room, Bumrah follows. Inside edge to fine third man

17.3: A couple for Jadhav to backward square leg

17.2: Negi gets a leg-bye

17.1: Bumrah into the attack, Jadhav takes a single to mid-wicket

05: 17 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, RCB 119/3. MI on top aginst RCB

16.6: Dot ball to finish the over

16.5: Jadhavv takes a single to deep square leg

16.4: Negi gets a single to square of the wicket

16.3: Pawan Negi the new batsman. Takes a couple to mid wicket

16.2: de Villiers departs! Rohit Sharma takes a fabulous catch to get the crucial wicket. RCB 114/3

16.1: K Pandya into his last overs. Jadhav takes single

05: 12 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, RCB 113/2

15.6: Single of the last ball for ball for Jadhav

15.5: de Villiers takes a single square off the wicket

15.5: WIDE!

15.4: Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman in the middle, starts with a single to long on

15.3: WICKET! McClenaghan gets Kohli. Buttler won’t miss this one. RCB 110/2

15.2: Another dot ball by Kohli. RCB needs to up the tempo

15.1: McClenaghan to Kohli, no run

05: 05 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, RCB 110/1

14.6: Dot to finish the over. Good bowling by Pandyaya

14.5: Kohli takes a single

14.4: FOUR! Top edge for Kohli to third man

14.3: Dot ball to Kohli

14.2: Krunal Pandya gets a dot

14.1: de Villiers takes a single to extra cover

05: 03 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, RCB 104/1

13.6: FOUR! Kohli guides along the third man

13.5: SIX! Second six of the over, this time for Kohli. FIFTY for Kohli

13.4: Single to rotate the strike

13.3: SIX! De Villiers launches Bumrah for a maximum to deep mid wicket. How costly will that missed catch be for MI?

13.2: Kohli returns the favour

13.1: Bumrah into the attack, De Villiers gets a single

04: 58 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, RCB 85/1

12.6: Single of the last ball

12.5: FOUR! De Villiers will take that

12.4: Single to Kohli to mid on

12.3: A couple for Kohli

12.2: De Villiers dropped! Will get one run. Jos Butler the culprit

12.1: De Villiers plays a dot off K Pandya

04: 54 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, RCB 76/1

11.6: Single to De Villiers off the last ball

11.5: Kohli guides for a single to third-man

11.4: De Villiers takes a single to fine-leg

11.3: Dot ball by H Pandya

11.2: De Villiers takes a single to sweeper cover

11.1: H Pandya continues, Kohli takes chips to mid-on for a single

04: 50 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, RCB 71/1

10.6: Kohli takes a couple to mid-wicket

10.5: De Villiers wanted to slog over mid wicket, dot ball

10.4: Kohli returns the favour

10.3: AB de Villiers takes a single to sweeper cover

10.2: Another dot ball

10.1: Krunal Pandya into the attack, starts with a dot ball to AB de Villiers

04: 46 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, RCB 66/1

9.6: Single off the last ball

9.5: Kohli plays down the third-man for a single

9.4: Pandya bowls a dot ball to Kohli

9.3: AB de Villiers the next man in the middle. Starts with a single to backward square leg

9.2: WICKET! Gayle 22 (27) departs. Hardik Pandya strikes to get the big man caught behind by Parthiv Patel. Very good breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians

9.1: Hardik Pandya into the attack. Kohli takes a single to point

Nice to see cheeku @imVkohli back on the field ! Hopefully it’s a cracker of a game enjoy @IPL — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2017

04: 39 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, RCB 62/0

8.6: Single of the last ball for Kohli. He retains the strike. Harbhajan finishes his quota of four-over

8.5: Gayle will not take chance. Another single to him

8.4: Kohli takes another single comfortable single to long on

8.3: Gayle takes a single to short mid wicket

8.2: Single to Kohli to deep square leg

8.1: FOUR! Harbhajan into his last over, Kohli welcomes with a farewell boundary

04: 35 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, RCB 53/0

7.6: Single to end the over. Good first over by Bumrah

7.5: Good shot by Kohli, straight to the fielder. No run

7.4: Gayle takes a single. Bumrah mixing his pace well

7.3: Kohli slices for a single to third-man

7.2: Dot ball

7.1: Jaspreet Bumrah into the attack, starts with a dot

04: 31 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, RCB 50/0

6.6: Dot to end the over.

6.5: Dot ball

6.4: SIX! Finally, Gayle breaks the shackles takes on the flighted delivery for a maximum

6.3: Two runs for Gayle, Leg-bye

6.2: Gayle walks to charge, Bhajji drops slow and short. Lovely bowling

6.1: Harbhajan continues — his third over — Kohli takes a single to mid-on

04: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RCB 41/0

5.6: Dot of the last ball

5.5: Good come back by McClenaghan

5.4: FOUR! Gayle cuts for a superb boundary to sweeper cover

5.3: Kohli plays on the up, edges for a single to the third-man

5.2: Gayle taps to backward square leg for a single

5.1: McClenaghan continues, Kohli on strike. Quick single to mid off

04: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RCB 34/0

4.6: Single of the last ball

4.5: Gayle gets off the strike with a single to long on.

4.4: Third consecutive dot of the over. Gayle has been kept silent till now

4.3: Another dot. Bhajji using all his experience

4.2: Dot ball, much better by Harbhajan

4.1: Harbhajan continues, gayle cuts him for a FOUR to point region

04: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RCB 28/0

3.6: Dot to finish the over

3.5: Kohli slashed the ball angled moving away from him. Got out to similar shots in the Test match against Australia

3.4: McClenaghan gets a dot ball. He has been a little expensive so far in the IPL

3.3: Kohli rises on toes for a couple to deep mid wicket. Good shot.

3.2: McClenaghan bowls fuller, Gayle takes a single to leg side.

3.1: Virat Kohli takes a single off McClenaghan square leg

04: 12 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RCB 24/0. This was Virat Kohli’s over

2.6: Dot to finish the over by Gayle

2.5: Kohli takes a single to short mid wicket

2.4: FOUR! Another jab to mid wicket for four. Southee is getting punished

2.3: Short and punished! Virat read that one so well for a boundary to mid wicket

2.2: A couple for Kohli to square leg

2.1: SIX! Southee continues, Virat Kohli launches for a maximum to long on

04: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RCB 7/0

1.6: Dot to finish the over. Just 1 off that over

1.5: Another dot. This is very good bowling from Harbhajan

1.4: Another dot ball. MI needs to continue doing that

1.3: Well flighted delivery to Gayle. Dot ball

1.2: Gayle takes a single to long on.

1.1: Harbhajan into the attack, Kohli takes a single to long on

04: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RCB 6/0. This is a crucial game for RCB

0.6: Dot to finish the over

0.5: WIDE! That’s the second of the over

0.5: Kohli gets a single to long on

0.4: Nice ball. Southee getting movement off the pitch. Dot ball

0.3: Gayle gets a single deep square leg

0.2: Kohli off the mark with a single to fine leg

0.2: WIDE! Southee drifts towards leg side

0.1: Tim Southee starts for MI. Gayle starts with a single. First runs on board for RCB

04: 00 PM IST | Match begins. gayle and Virat Kohli in the middle

03: 50 PM IST | Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav(w), Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

03: 45 PM IST | What do the stats tell us!

03: 40 PM IST | Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Virat Kohli-led RCB will set te target at Chinnaswamy Stadium. A very good toss to win for Mumbai Indians.

03: 30 PM IST | RCB’s home turf M Chinnaswamy Stadium has smaller boundaries and is a batting feast. The team winning the toss will prefer to chase and use the dry conditions in the second innings. With all the big faces back in the RCB squad, expect a full house even at 1600 hours.

Mumbai Indians will want to continue their good run both in the IPL and against RCB.

03: 22 PM IST | Hello and welcome to yet another exciting game of IPL between Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians, played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.