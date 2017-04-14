Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Singapore Open Super Series on Friday after losing to Olympic Gold medallist Carolina Marin in straight sets 21-11, 21-15.

Marin was simply unstoppable and did not give Sindhu any chance to come back in the match after clinching early points in both the games.

Sindhu’s loss comes only a few days after she beat Spaniard Marin to clinch her first Indian Open Super Series in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, B Sai Praneeth beat eighth seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand 15-21, 21-14,21-19 to advance to the next round. The Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, however got defeated by third seeds Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong 11-21, 8-21.