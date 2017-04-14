Indian Premier League (IPL)’s tenth season is touching new heights in terms of excitement with good cricket being played all around. On Friday, the tournament witnessed two back-to-back hat-tricks within a span of four hours.

The first bowler to achieve the feat was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Samuel Badree who Parthiv Patel, Mitch McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma back to pavilion to wreck Mumbai Indians’ top order. As a result of his hat-trick, Mumbai Indians were once struggling at 7/4. However, they made a strong comeback by virtue of a brilliant innings by Kieron Pollard, and went on to clinch a victory.

Just a few hours after Badree’s magical spell, debutant Andrew Tye stole some of his thunder away when he took the second hat-trick of the day while bowling for Gujarat Lions. Supergiant looked absolutely clueless in front of Tye who finished with a five-fer.

Well, the real action has just begun and we hope to see many more such amazing performances in the upcoming few days as well.