West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who is ready to enter the world of entertainment with a music video, may explore a career in acting in Bollywood.

“Yes it is true that I’m exploring a career in the performing arts. I will be launching my first international music video with main focus in India this year and then maybe explore acting in Bollywood films,” Russell said in a statement.

Produced by Gemini Musiq based in Los Angeles, the production house behind Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber’s recent album “Sorry”, Russell will be launching his music this year.

This comes after West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came out with numbers like “Champion”, “Jaegerbomb” and “Trip abhi baki hai”.

The cricketer was given tips and notes on how to go about his passion by Indian actress Mallika Sherawat in San Antonio, Texas. One of the projects might even see the two collaborating.

Venus Entertainment Group will be taking care of Russell’s branding and management globally.