German magazine Der Spiegel recently broke a story about how the Portuguese star had paid a woman to silence allegation of rape against him.

Reacting to the news, the sports management company, Gestifute, founded by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes said that the report was only a “journalistic fiction”.

“Today, the German newspaper Der Spiegel published a long article regarding an alleged accusation of rape that would have been directed at Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, about eight years ago. The article is nothing but a piece of journalistic fiction.

The alleged victim refuses to come forward and confirm the veracity of the accusation,” the statement read.

Outraged by the accusation, Gestifute said that Ronaldo would do everything in his power to react against these.