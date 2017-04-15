Even before the fans could get a hang of the first match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata knight Riders on Saturday are hosting the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourteenth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

As the stats have it, Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will aim to continue their dominance — KKR won all the four encounters — over SRH in front of their home crowd in what is slated to be a pulsating game of cricket.

Contrary, Sunrisers will be looking to go past their dismal record at Eden and the last match defeat to Mumbai Indians.

***

Playing their second home game of the season, Knight Riders are currently at the second place in the points table.

KKR has won two out of the three games so far — defeated Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets; lost to Mumbai Indians by four wickets; defeated Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets — comes into today’s game with a lot of confidence.

Asking Sunil Narine to open KKR innings has worked for Gambhir against KXIP. The Caribbean spin-star broke loose with a feisty 18-ball 37 giving KKR the launch pad to chase Maxwell XI’s total.

Gambhir will want to continue doing that in absence of Lynn — suffered an injury during the match against Mumbai Indians — who is all set to likely miss the entire IPL season.

The biggest positive for KKR is the terrific form of their skipper. Leading from the front, Gambhir has been the most pivotal difference between KKR’s wins and defeats.

The stylish left-hand batsman has scored — 167 runs in 3 matches — and marshalled his troops very well so far.

KKR looks a settled unit, though their middle order is yet to be tested — thanks to the openers for finishing the games early — in the IPL, might have a say today against the spirited SRH.

The sight of a problem for KKR comes with below par performance of their speedster Trend Boult.

The New Zealand fast bowler has had a very dry run — 1 wicket for 123 runs — in the IPL; being the Ace bowler he needs to get rid of the glitch as soon as possible.

However, the biggest cause of worry for captain Gambhir and Coach Jacques Kallis is their sloppy fielding. KKR has already lost a match — against Mumbai Indians — to unforced errors. They even fumbled against Kings XI in their last game.

It’s high time the team gets rid of the uncalled misery.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has played like the champions from the word ‘go’ in this IPL. Having started the campaign with wins over Royal Challengers (by 35 runs) and Gujarat Lions (by 9 wickets), SRH faltered against the spirited Mumbai Indians in their last fixture.

SRH looks a pretty well-oiled unit and growing in stature with every match. Their performance since last year IPL has only seen the positives (mostly) so far.

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan complement each other as the openers. They have scored freely and provided swift starts to the team to cash on.

Hyderabad’s good looking middle order — Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting and Deepak Hooda — is a little concern for Warner. Marred with inconsistency, the team looked all exposed in the last game with KXIP despite a good start by the openers.

Watch our troops training it out at the Eden Gardens. 👊#OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/9iwagOE5Fv — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2017

Ashish Nehra (4 overs for 46 runs) and Mustafizur Rahman (2.4 overs for 34 runs) were all over the park against KXIP. Warner will have to choose to use Nehra’s experience more wisely; it was Mustafizur’s first game after recovering from injury.

Rashid Khan will have to be shuffled strategically. The young Afghan entrant has been the find of the IPL, much to the delight of SRH and fans.

SRH will not mind any stats, as long as they keep doing what they did in the last season.

***

Despite the odds favouring Knight Riders, Gambhir will not let any loose ends come to Warner’s notice.

KKR is most likely to start with the same playing XI that played against Punjab. Warner might have to make a choice between Moises Henriques and Ben Cutting to strengthen the middle order.

As the game starts early at 1600 hours, toss will not be a very crucial — no due during day-time — to effect the pitch conditions. Still both the teams will like to bat second and chase the target.

Both KKR and SRK are more or less the identical twins in a different gear.

Team Kolkata Knight Riders

G Gambhir (c), TA Boult, DM Bravo, PP Chawla, NM Coulter-Nile, C de Grandhomme, R Dhawan, SS Ghosh, SP Jackson, IR Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, CA Lynn, SP Narine, MK Pandey, YK Pathan, R Powell, AS Rajpoot, R Sanjay Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, RV Uthappa, CR Woakes, SA Yadav, UT Yadav

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad

DA Warner (c), TD Agarwal, RK Bhui, Bipul Sharma, BCJ Cutting, S Dhawan, ER Dwivedi, MC Henriques, DJ Hooda, CJ Jordan, S Kaul, B Kumar, B Laughlin, A Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, A Nehra, NV Ojha, Rashid Khan, V Shankar, BB Sran, PV Tambe, KS Williamson, Yuvraj Singh