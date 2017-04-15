Manchester United’ chief coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Juan Mata will not play for the rest of the football season following a groin surgery.

Mata, 28, underwent surgery last month but the club hoped he could return to the field before the end of the English Premier League on May 21, reports Efe.

However, Mourinho on Friday revealed in the press conference prior to Sunday’s duel with Chelsea that the Spanish international will not be available “until the end of May”.

In addition, Mourinho reported that goalkeeper David De Gea is available to face Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium here, while defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will not return “until mid-May”.