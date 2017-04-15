A- A A+

Well we are all aware how witty and funny former cricketer Virender Sehwag can be. From shushing the bowlers on and also off field, the cricketer also ‘helps’ husbands by sharing his ‘#ViruKaGyaan’ with his fans on Twitter.

In yet another funny tweet Viru compared husbands to air conditioners. While some laughed their lungs out over this comparison, some actually got lost in the question.

The tweet read:

The tweet later went on and garnered over 17K ‘hearts’ and more than 2.3K retweets.

The reactions were quite funny too:

However, as mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Sehwag has shared his side of gyaan with the tweeples.

Previously, he had explained the husband-wife relationship, as something like this:

First Published | 15 April 2017 2:28 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        