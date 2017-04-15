Well we are all aware how witty and funny former cricketer Virender Sehwag can be. From shushing the bowlers on and also off field, the cricketer also ‘helps’ husbands by sharing his ‘#ViruKaGyaan’ with his fans on Twitter.

In yet another funny tweet Viru compared husbands to air conditioners. While some laughed their lungs out over this comparison, some actually got lost in the question.

The tweet read:

Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled.

Shaant,shushil pati. pic.twitter.com/f80oWkaQSz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2017

The tweet later went on and garnered over 17K ‘hearts’ and more than 2.3K retweets.



The reactions were quite funny too:

@virendersehwag veeru paa jee, respect from Pakistan. by the way doesnt matter india, Pak or any part of the world husband has to be like this 🙂 — Muddassir Iqbal (@mi78m) April 14, 2017

@virendersehwag @Vishwal2801 Taking on terrorists and jihadis is OK, but do u really need to take this huge risk of taking panga with wife #besafe #prayersfou — Passerby (@rohitindiacalls) April 14, 2017

@virendersehwag @TheAnalyst1516 Husbands tolerate nagging wives not becz of fear but they don’t want any disturbance at home ! — Muraleedharan Nair (@muralydoctrack1) April 14, 2017

However, as mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Sehwag has shared his side of gyaan with the tweeples.

Previously, he had explained the husband-wife relationship, as something like this: